The Sequoia Complex fires buring in the Golden Trout Wilderness have now burned 52,017 acres as of Friday morning. The fires remain at 1 percent containment.
The Sequoia Complex include the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire. The Castle Fire has burned 52,610 acres of which 11,000 acres has burned in the Inyo National Forest. The rest has burned in the Sequoia National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service stated the cost as of Friday morning to battle the fires has been $8.2 million. As of Friday morning there were 11 hand crews, 43 engines, 16 water-tenders, eight dozers and nine helicopters battling the fires.
As of Friday morning there were 630 personnel used to battle the fires. The Sequoia Complex has been burning for more than two weeks as it began on August 19.
The U.S. Forest Service reported there have been six injuries as a result of battling the fires.
“The fire remains active with substantial heat and potential for growth amidst hot, dry conditions,” the U.S. Forest stated about the Castle Fire.
The forest service stated on Thursday the fire was pushed west by winds through the Grey Meadows and Burnt Corral Meadows area.
“Crews continue firing operations from containment lines to the active fire perimeter on the southwest flank,”the forest service stated. “Dozers and hand crews are digging new containment line, as well as relocating and reopening lines from prior fires.”
The Castle Fire grew by about 6,000 acres on Thursday. The following areas remain a priority as far as protecting structures is concerned: Camp Nelson, Pyles Boys Camp and Ponderosa.
As of Friday morning, the Shotgun Fire had burned 407 acres. The fire is slowly burning in a rocky drainage and is continuing to be monitored from the air.
As far as the weather, hot and dry conditions will continue with relatively low humidity, so extreme fire conditions are continuing.
On Friday afternoon, increasing southwest winds were expected to reach as high as 20 miles an hour. “An extreme heat warning will extend through the Labor Day weekend, with critical fire weather to persist in the area,” the forest service stated.
The evacuation order for Cedar Slope, Ponderosa and Pyles Camp issued on August 28 remains in effect. Johnsondale Bridge and Sherman Pass, Highway 190, and the County Transfer Station, M107 and Mountain Road 50 remain closed.
Campgrounds closed are Dome Rick, Lower Peppermint, Upper Peppermint and Quaking Aspen.