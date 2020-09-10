The Sequoia Complex consisting of the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire has now burned 67,529 acres as of Thursday morning. As of Thursday morning the fires were 12 percent contained.
Fire officials also stated they were pleased with the activity as far as protecting Freeman Grove.
As of Thursday morning the cost of battling the fires had risen to $16.3 million. There have been 1,433 people evacuated due to the fires and 838 structures were threatened as of Thursday morning.
There were 12 hand crews, 52 engines, 18 water-tenders, eight dozers, seven helicopters and 794 personnel battling the fires.
All 18 National Forests in California have now been closed due to the wildfires across the state.
As of Thursday morning the Castle Fire had burned 66,965 acres and the Shotgun Fire had burned 564 acres. The Castle Fire has burned 56,100 acres in the Sequoia National Forest and 11,429 acres in the Inyo National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service stated weather conditions on Wednesday helped improve the fire fighting effort. As far as Freeman Grove was concerned the forest service stated: “Fire managers are pleased with the fire effects within Freeman Grove. Fire continues to back nicely in the grove, working well with the fuels treatments that have been completed in this area. On the southern edge of this flank, ground crews and dozers began work to establish a containment line outside of the Grove. Further north, crews began work to put in a line from Clicks Creek to Coffee Middle Meadow.”
The forest service went onto state: “Additional containment of the fire is being shown on the southeast edge, as this area has been tested by two wind events and continues to hold. This area will continue to be monitored by air as there is some smoke and heat on the interior of this corner. Further east, fire crews continued work where the fire had pushed out on Monday towards Beach Meadows.
“Crews continued to prep from Lions Meadow toward Beach Meadows and are working to box in this finger of the fire. The northern most point of the fire near Sequoia National Park was scouted by air. If it becomes necessary, resources will be moved to protect the Kern River Station and two other nearby structures.”
The incident management team on the fires stated it anticipated “a full week of slow, methodical work to establish lines important in protecting critical values at risk.”
The forest service said on Thursday crews will begin indirect firing operations to anchor the western edge of the fire between Golden Trout Pack Station and where the 2017 Lion Fire occured. Through the next week, crews will piece together a containment line using roads, ridges, and trails toward Jordan Meadows.
“This work will be slow and methodical and will be implemented over several days becoming more difficult as crews approach road 22S82 due to steep rugged terrain,” the forest service stated.
Crews also anticipate using firing operations to help hold and secure line on the eastern flank of the fire north of Black Rock Station. Structure protection measures will be implemented in Monache Meadows.
As far as the shotgun fire, the forest service stated it “continues to exhibit low intensity surface fire in sparse fuel.”
The forest service also stated resources would send resources to protect the historic Quinn Patrol Cabin if necessary.
Smoke from the Creek Fire was expected to continue to impact the Kern River Valleyon Thursday until the inversion lifted around noon. Heavy smoke was expected to return and settle in the evening. For more information visit https://fire.airnow.gov/.
The following evacuation orders were still in place for the following communities: Camp Nelson, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire, Pierpoint, Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and Redwood Drive, Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, and Pyles Camp. An evacuation warning remained in effect for Doyle Springs.
Road closures are as follows: Highway 190 at Rio Vista Road, 3 miles east of Springville; Mountain Road (MR) 107 (Great Western Divide Highway) and MR 50 (both roads at their junction), 1 mile east of Parker Pass; MR 99 and the Sherman Pass Road (both roads), 19 miles north of Kernville near the Johnsondale Bridge; Sherman Pass Road, west of Kennedy Meadows; and Cherry Hill Road (Forest Route 22s12) at its junction with the Sherman Pass Road.
For assistance with evacuation, contact the Red-Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or https://tinyurl.com/yafetgkj
Tulare County residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications at alertttc.com
Mountain Home State Forest and Balch Park Campground remain closed.
Priorities of protection include all the communities under evacuation orders and the following: Casa Vieja, Blackrock Station, Rogers Camp, Beach Meadows, Monache Meadows, structures along the Lloyd Meadows Road, Freeman Grove, the President George H.W. Bush Tree, Camp Whitsett, archeological values, Mountain Yellow-Legged Frog and Little Kern Golden Trout Critical Habitats, Pacific Fisher habitats, OSA, Beach, and Beck Meadows, trailheads and facilities.