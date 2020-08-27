The Sequoia Complex Fire continues to grow and is threatening various popular attractions and resources in the Sequoia National Forest.
Among areas that are being threatened include the President George H.W. Bush Tree; Camp Whitsett, which contains numerous valuable Native American archeological artifacts; the Peppermint Fire Station; the Mountain Yellow-Legged Frogand Little Kern Golden Trout Critical Habitats; and Pacific Fisher habitats.
The Sequoia Complex, which includes the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness, has burned 20,769 acres as of Thursday afternoon, Sequoia National Forest reported. As a result on Wednesday, Sequoia National Forest closed the Golden Trout Wilderness.
The Castle Fire has burned 20,769 acres and was still 0 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, the fire crossed the Kern River making strong runs towards Overlook Mountain and Kern Ridge.
A full engagement to suppress, contain, and confine the fire has been employed using hand crews, bulldozers and aircraft. Firefighters are constructing a primary line using existing roads and trails to stop the fire from advancing to the south and southwest. Crews will be inserted where the fire crossed the river to develop an assessment of resource needs for suppression of the eastern edge of the fire.
The forest service also stated the protection of structures and isolated areas of values at risk adjacent to the fire such as Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, RM Pyles Camp, Golden Trout Pack Station and the Freeman Creek Grove of Giant Sequoia Trees remain unchanged and also remains a priority..
The Shotgun Fire, located where Pistol Creek and Shotgun Creek converge in the Golden Trout Wilderness, had burned to 210 acres as of Thursday afternoon.
“The fire is burning in rough rocky terrain and has had significant growth,” the Forest Service stated. On Thursday, the Shotgun Fire was still being monitored by air resources.
In issuing its closure of Golden Trout Wilderness, the Forest Service stated it was “for the protection of the public and firefighters suppressing the fire. Fire behavior can be unpredictable, and fire managers are asking the public to exercise caution and avoid all areas that could be impacted.”
Other areas being threatened were: Forks of the Kern Trailhead; Jerky Mountain Trailhead; Facilities and Trails within Trout Meadow; structures and facilities along the Lloyd Meadow Road; and grazing cattle west of north road.
Light drainage winds were seen through much of the morning hours on Wednesday with south to southwest winds increasing by noon. Winds speeds were generally 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. Temperatures were down slightly from the previous day with highs in the upper 70s to low the 90s. Similar conditions were expected on Thursday with hot and dry conditions.
Smoke and widespread air quality impacts from California wildfires and the Sequoia Complex Fire Complex remain a concern. To assist with public air quality issues an Air Resource Advisor has been assigned to the Sequoia Complex.
People are encouraged to close windows, doors, and outside vents when it's smoky to prevent accumulations indoors. Those who have an air conditioner are encouraged to use it.
Places should be ventilated even when there's little smoke and people should avoid physical activities whole smoke is dense.
For information about air quality, smoke conditions, and health effects, visit https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/SouthernSierra-Sequoia, www.valleyair.org or visit www.airnow.gov.
“Visitors to the Forest will continue to see smoke, active fire, and firefighters during the next few weeks,” the Forest Service stated. “Please drive slowly and carefully.
“Fire managers will employ tactics that safely engage fire while prioritizing firefighter and public safety and protecting values at risk. Life safety will always remain the No. 1 priority. COVID-19 mitigations are being taken to limit exposure risks to firefighters and the public, per CDC guidelines.”
AIR CONDITIONS
The Forest Service stated overnight down canyon drainage under an inversion along the
Kern River will create unhealthy air conditions from the fire’s location to Lake Isabella.
Monitors at Johnsondale and Kernville are indicating Unhealthy to Hazardous conditions from dawn to early afternoon under this pattern.
“This smoke will also contribute to the pool of smoke from other fires in the state gathering in the San Joaquin Valley, impacting communities from Porterville to Pinehurst,” the Forest Service stated. “Once the inversion breaks around mid-day (Thursday), smoke will lift and flow northeast into the Owens Valley, with increased impacts from Keeler to Bishop in the late afternoon. With the inversion lift, the Kern River drainage may see some improvement in air quality until about midnight (Thursday) when this pattern begins again.
GOLDEN TROUT CLOSED
In issuing its closure of Golden Trout Wilderness, the forest service stated the closure will remain in effect until September 30 unless it's rescinded.
The following is a description of roads and trails closed under this Forest Closure Order;
— All trails within the boundary of the Golden Trout Wilderness on the Sequoia National Forest
— North Road (FS21S50) where it begins on Highway 190
— Lloyd Meadow Road (FS22S82) beyond the intersection with the Last Chance Road
— Sherman Pass Road (FS22S05) a few miles east of Johnsondale
— All trails north of Sherman Pass Road, east of Lloyd Meadow Road, west of Black Rock Trailhead
The closure order and map are available on the Sequoia National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sequoia/alerts-notices.
For more information visit www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia, Facebook at #SequoiaNF, Twitter at @sequoiaforest or SequoiaNF OnCell app or email at SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov.