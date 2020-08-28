The Sequoia Complex Fire, which includes the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness, has burned 23,625 acres as of Friday afternoon.
The Castle Fire has burned 23,293 acres and there is still 0 percent containment. On Thursday, the fire crossed the Kern River making strong runs towards Overlook Mountain and Kern Ridge.
A full engagement to suppress, contain and confine the fire has been employed using hand crews, bulldozers and aircraft. Firefighters are constructing a primary line using existing roads and trail systems to stop the fire from advancing to the south.
Tulare County Fire Department is assisting and providing considerable fire resource support, the Sequoia National Forest stated.
Crews will also be inserted at the eastern and western edges of the fire and addressing protection for remote structures and other values.,” the forest service stated.
As of Friday there were 323 personnel working on the Sequoia Complex, with additional resources still on order.
The Shotgun Fire, located where Pistol Creek and Shotgun Creek converge in the Golden Trout Wilderness, had burned to 332 acres as of Friday. The fire is burning in rough rocky terrain and has continued to grow. At this time, the Shotgun Fire continues to be monitored by air resources.
The forest service has issued a Sequoia Complex Fire area road and trails closure for the protection of the public and firefighters suppressing the fire.
Fire behavior can be unpredictable, and fire managers are asking the public to exercise caution and avoid of all areas that could be impacted,” the forest service stated.
The forest service stated prioritized areas for protection include the President George H.W. Bush Tree; Camp Whitsett which has numerous valuable Native American archeological artifacts; Peppermint Fire Station; Pacific Fisher habitats; and the Mountain Yellow-Legged Frong and Little Kern Golden Trout Critical Habitats.
Other prioritized areas are: Forks of the Kern Trailhead; Jerky Mountain Trailhead; Facilities and Trails within Trout Meadow; structures and facilities along the Lloyd Meadow Road; and grazing cattle west of north road.
Light winds north and northwest winds were experienced through much of the morning hours on Thursday. Winds speeds were generally 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. Temperatures ranged in the upper 70s to low 90s.
Smoke and widespread air quality impacts from the California wildfires and Sequoia Fire Complex remain aconcern. To assist with public air quality issues, an Air Resource Advisor has been assigned to the Sequoia Complex.
For information about air quality, smoke conditions, and health effects, visit https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/SouthernSierra-Sequoia, www.valleyair.org or visit www.airnow.gov. Visitors to the Forest will continue to see smoke, active fire, and firefighters during the next few weeks. “Please drive slowly and carefully,” the forest service stated.
The forest service stated Fire managers will employ tactics that safely engage fire while prioritizing firefighter and public safety and protecting values at risk. “Life safety will always remain the No. 1 priority. COVID-19 mitigations are being taken to limit exposure risks to firefighters and the public, per CDC guidelines,” the forest service stated.