The Sequoia Complex, consisting of the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness, has now grown to 90,845 acres as of Monday afternoon. The fires remain 12 percent contain.
There is now an interactive map showing the current evacuation areas and it can be found at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/?fbclid=IwAR1fpypKViESuVS7tGfkGkmjxEpic5scaBSxQtwIEQ0s9PwWfymxXx72PAc
There have been 62 structures lost as a result of the fires. “We understand the news about lost structures, people’s homes, is difficult to hear,” said Sequoia National Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson. “We are asking for the public’s patience as the safety of firefighters' lives is paramount. As soon as it is safe, affected communities will be assessed and property owners notified by county officials.”
Area residents are advised to sign up for emergency notifications for Tulare County at alerttc.com. Evacuation statuses may change rapidly due to dynamic fire activity.
The U.S. Forest Service in its current situation update has listed midnight Wednesday, September 30 as the estimated containment date. There are 764 personnel currently working on the fires.
The cost of battling the fire has risen to $23.3 million. There have been 12 injuries as a result of battling the fire.
There have been 3,483 people who have been evacuated. There are 10 hand crews, 55 engines, 18 water-tenders, seven dozers and eight helicopters working on the fires.
An 8-mile fire run broke out on Sunday, so crews remained focused on protecting structures that are immediately threatened. The forest service stated the fire will continue to impact the Freeman Creek Giant Sequoia Grove, structures in the Pyles Boys Camp area and the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Camp Nelson and Cedar Slope as well as Mountain Hope State Forest.
“The fire will threaten the community of Springville, the Blue Ridge National Wildlife Refuge and the CALFire repeater site in the area,” the forest service stated.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued a voluntary evacuation warning for Springville on Monday.
A voluntary evacuation warning isn't a mandatory evacuation order. Those who live in the Springville area though need to be prepared to leave.
The evacuation warning is for all those in the Springville area between Globe Drive and Balch Park Road.
Those in the Springville area who have large animals or need more time to evacuate should leave now. Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for the following areas: Ponderosa, Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest, Doyle Springs, Highway 190 along the south from the intersection of Balch Park Road (the White Barn) north to Blue Ridge Lookout east to Moses Mountain, and south to Highway 190 at Mahogany Flat; the Upper Tule River Corridor (Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire);and Cedar Slope.
An evacuation warning is also in effect for South Fork. Road closures are as follows: Highway 190 at Balch Park; Balch Park and Bear Creek; Balch Park and Yokohl; Mountain 90 and 107; Mountain 99 and Sherman Pass; Sherman Pass and Cherry; Sequoia National Forest/Park Closure; Highway 198 to the Giant Forest.
The Castle Fire has burned 90,093 acres and the Shotgun Fire has burn 752 acres. As of Monday afternoon the Castle Fire was 1.5-2 miles west of Mountain Home.
The Jordan Peak Communication Tower was impacted early Sunday morning just after midnight.
“Structure protection was engaged in Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest, and Doyle Springs,” the forest service stated. By 10 a.m. Sunday, “the fire was intensely impacting those communities,” the forest service added.
Resources were shifted from other flanks of the fire and moved over to the active edge to engage the fire to the extent possible. Late Sunday, firefighters were able to get into the Alpine Village area to provide protection to structures that had not been impacted. Due to remaining heat and impacted roadways in Sequoia Crest, resources weren't able to get in to that community.
“Active surface fire with moderate rates of forward spread is in the fire behavior forecast, spotting up to a half mile is likely,” the forest service stated.
“Fire will again be active this morning,” added the forest service about Monday morning. “The priority is to protect values at risk in local communities, providing for firefighter safety first.”
Structure protection and assessment is complete in the Casa Vieja and Monache Meadows. On the eastern finger of the fire, crews have been able to go direct on both the north and south sides, and this area is close to containment.
The Shotgun Fire has grown approximately 100 acres. It's burning in a rocky drainage and being monitored by aircraft.
Impact from the smoke was expected to continue Monday and in to today. For current air quality, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Park and campground closures are as follows: Potwisha Campground in Sequoia National Park; Mountain Home State Forest; Balch Park Campground; and all the campgrounds within the Sequoia and Inyo National Forests.
Current conditions in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks may be found at: https://tinyurl.com/y3q9x5l8.
For current information on California Highways, visit https://dot.ca.gov/ .
The current Temporary Flight Restriction for the Sequoia Complex may be found by clicking https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_0_9236.html. The use of drones over the fires is also prohibited.
Priorities of protection include: Communities listed in the above evacuation orders, Casa Vieja, Blackrock Ranger Station, Rogers Camp, Beach Meadows, Monache Meadows, structures along the Lloyd Meadows Road, Freeman Grove, the President George H.W. Bush Tree, Camp Whitsett, archeological values, Mountain Yellow-Legged Frog and Little Kern Golden Trout Critical Habitats, Pacific Fisher habitats, OSA, Beach, and Beck Meadows, trailheads and facilities.