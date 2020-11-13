Officials described the fire burning as a result of the Sequoia Complex as slowing down on Friday.
Today the California Incident Management team in charge of the fight against the fire will turn that management back over to the Sequoia National Forest.
As of Friday the fire had burned 174,178 acres and remained at 80 percent contained. The number of firefighting personnel working the fire is down to 168. The estimated date for full containment is still November 20.
“On behalf of the entire team, (we) would like to extend thanks to everyone in the communities affected by the fire,” Incident Commander Mike Wakoski said. “Their support and patience have been appreciated by all those involved in helping manage this incident.”
Firefighter personnel will continue to work on suppression repair as weather permits and will patrol and monitor those areas of the fire that still show some heat.
Thursday’s weather saw clear skies across the fire with cool temperatures in the morning around 30 to 40 degrees, and afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-40s to low 50s. This weather pattern is expected to continue through the week with a slight warming trend in the afternoons.
Forest personnel will meet today with the incident team to discuss accomplishments and any challenges that occurred during battle against the fire.
Concern for flash floods and debris flow is being addressed by Tulare County. During the virtual Community Meeting onTuesday, a spokesperson for the County Roads Department talked about their planning efforts to keep access available for those living in the mountains above the fire area along Highway 190. An Interagency Emergency Task Force is working on preparations by establishing trigger points for flash floods and debris flow, and cleaning debris from culverts and drains to minimize impacts.
The meeting is available to view on the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page.
An overall assessment of recent weather impacts will be done to determine needs for continued fire management and suppression repair operations.
“While the primary work being done is in suppression repair, it is important to remember that this continues to be an ongoing and well-coordinated operation,” officials stated.
Resources where the Sequoia Complex could join the Rattlesnake Fire in the Sequoia National Park continue to be provided as necessary.
The Sequoia Complex burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (130,262 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,293 acres), Sequoia National Park (18,957 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4,039 acres), county, and private lands (4,726 acres) and threatened the Tule River Indian. Reservation.
Officials continue to state their appreciation for the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States.
Those who want to express their appreciation can go to the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page. Cards can also be sent to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.