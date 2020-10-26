Cool, dry and windy conditions would affect the battle against the Sequoia Complex Fire, officials stated on Monday.
The conditions were cool, dry and windy on Monday and was expected to remain that way through today. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning through 5 p.m. today for gusty winds and extremely low humidity.
“Firefighters in the southern half of the fire are focusing on suppression repair as well as finding and extinguishing any hot spots along the fire's perimeter that could spread,” officials stated.
As of Monday afternoon the fire had burned 169,688 acres and remained at 75 percent contained. The estimated date of full containment on the fire that began in the Golden Trout Wilderness is still November 1. The number of personnel working the fire has been reduced to 531.
“Crews have been extracted from the northeast portion of the fire in anticipation of the cold and windy weather,” officials stated. “That part of the fire will be monitored by air resources as weather conditions allow. Two contingency groups of firefighters have been placed in areas of concern to take immediate action on new growth of the Castle Fire or initial attack action on new fires.”
The Sequoia Complex was made up of the Shotgun Fire and Castle Fire. The Shotgun Fire was contained on October 6 at 841 acres.
“Much of the uncontained areas on the Castle Fire include steep terrain that is inaccessible to firefighters and will remain monitored by aircraft,” officials stated. “Pockets of burning vegetation may also generate occasional smoke within the perimeter of the fire area.”
Recently burned areas are at a greater risk of mudflows and flash floods. Burned Area Emergency Response efforts with rapid burn assessments have been focused on identifying areas that have increased potential for floods and mudflows. For more information, visit the SQF Complex BAER Inciweb page https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7240/
The Castle Fire burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,000 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,290 acres), Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks (16,289 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4037 acres), county, and private lands and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation.
Information on closures and local assistance can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
Southern California Edison is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
For more information on the Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the Sequoia Complex Fire. For more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
Also for information visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Safety Message: Prepare for the possibility of fire in advance, visit www.ready.gov/wildfires.
Officials stated they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States. For those who would like the opportunity to thank firefighters, they can do so by sending cards to the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page. Cards can also be sent to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.
Forest service fire restrictions remain in effect through October 30, which prohibit building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, and smoking on National Forest land. This order contains an exemption for portable lanterns or stoves using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel within a Developed Recreation Site.