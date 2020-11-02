Containment lines remain strong on the Sequoia Complex but fire activity was expected to increase with dry, windy conditions.
As of Monday afternoon the fire had burned 170,384 acres and remained at 80 percent contained. The estimated full containment date is still November 20. The number of firefighting personnel working the fire has been reduced to 289.
The Rattlesnake Fire in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon Wilderness has merged with the Sequoia Complex on the west side of the Kern River near the Golden Trout junction. A helitack squad from Sequoia National Park was to be placed at a strategic location on the south end of the Rattlesnake Fire on the east side of the Kern River to construct containment lines to stop its movement to the south and keep it from threatening structures near the Kern River and Golden Trout Creek.
Aerial reconnaissance on Sunday showed all lines in Division in the northwest part of the Sequoia Complex are holding well. Firefighters working on containment lines north of Hockett experienced erratic winds that caused the fire to spot at distances up to 1/3 mile. Type one heavy helicopters performed bucket drops on Sunday afternoon and would again be used on Monday to support firefighters on the ground.
An additional Type One handcrew has arrived and was going to be inserted to construct new containment lines to prevent fire from moving farther to the north.
Dry conditions were expected to continue on Monday with slightly stronger winds from the northeast. Fire activity was expected to pick up on Monday as winders were expected to switch to the southweset and reach 20 miles per hour.
The Sequoia Complex burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,975 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,283 acres), Sequoia National Park (18,292 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4,036 acres), county, and private lands (4,726 acres) and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation.
Information on closures and local assistance can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
Southern California Edison is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
For information on Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the SQF Complex Fire. For more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
More information is also available at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 pm.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Fire officials state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States.
Those who would like to express their appreciation can do so by going to the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page. Cards can also be sent to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.