While containment of the Sequoia Complex was still listed as at 75 percent, fire officials reported on Thursday more containment on the northwest part of the fire.
As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned 170,032 acres. While the fire is still listed at 75 percent contained, the estimated date for full containment remains this Sunday, November 1. The number of firefighting personnel working the fire has also been reduced to 408.
Officials reported firefighting personnel flew over the fire on Wednesday to inspect the perimeter and reported the northwest part of the fire looked good with no visible smoke showing near containment lines.
Several pockets of burning vegetation were observed south of Homer’s Nose near Hockett Meadow but posed no threat of crossing fire lines.
The northern sections of the Sequoia Complex remain active in portions of Sequoia National Park Firefighters are using minimum impact suppression tactics, known as MIST, along with natural barriers such as streams and rock outcrops to reduce the fire's spread in those areas.
Firefighters in the southern part spent Wednesday monitoring containment lines and seeking and suppressing anything burning along the edge where it’s safe to do so. Occasionally, smoke will be visible as interior pockets of vegetation continue to burn themselves out.
Two suppression repair crews are continuing to work the lower half of the fire. Fire suppression is being done repair to minimize potential soil erosion.
Currently there are no evacuation orders or warnings in place on the Sequoia Complex. But crews continue to work and travel in the area as fire operations continue. Traveling into the fire area shouldn't be done. Extra traffic can impact the ability for crews to quickly get in and out of the fire area.
Recently burned areas are at a greater risk of mudflows and flash floods. Burned Area Emergency Response efforts are focused on identifying areas that have increased potential for floods and mudflows. For more information, pvisit the Sequoia Complex BAER Inciweb page https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7240/
The Sequoia Complex has burned on portions of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument (129,947 acres), Inyo National Forest (12,283 acres), Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks (18,242 acres), lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (728 acres), state (4,036 acres), county, and private lands (4,726 acres) and threatened the Tule River Indian Reservation. Information on closures and assistance can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
Restrictions as far as the use of cooking and burning devises and fire in the U.S. Forest remain in effect through today.
Southern California Edison (is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
Information on Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest can be found at https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the SQF Complex Fire. For more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
Information is also available at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/
Tulare County has a Local Assistance Center at the Government Plaza, 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A satellite assistance center is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 pm.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, and California National Guard. CONAFOR, Mexico.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Fire officials state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations for firefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States. Those who would like to express their appreciation can do so at the Sequoia National Forest Facebook page. Cards can also be sent to: Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.