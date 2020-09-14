As of Monday night the Sequoia Complex, consisting of the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness, has grown to more than 101,420 acres. The fires remained at 12 percent containment.
Sequoia Complex alert: Now more than 101,000 acres
