The Sequoia Complex is now 90 percent contained as of Thursday.
Officials stated due to limited access to the fire's edge in remote locations, full containment isn't expected until it can be assessed on the ground.
“Most uncontained lines are at higher elevations where natural barriers have stopped the spread, and winter conditions will likely extinguish any remaining hot spots,” officials stated.
Crews are making progress on road-side chipping. This work will last all winter as conditions allow.
“Currently, heavy equipment work is nearing completion due to winter-time conditions,” officials stated. “Much work is left to be done on fire suppression repair; heavy equipment is anticipated to return in the spring to continue this effort.”
Officials also stated assigned fire resources are responding to reported hot spots that surface in the Sequoia Complex as well as new fires reported nearby. Air resources are available as necessary for support.
Officials stated there is now no fire activity in the southern half of the complex. There are now 60 firefighting personnel working on the Sequoia Complex.
An Interagency Emergency Task Force continues working on establishing trigger points for flash floods and debris flow, and cleaning debris from culverts and drains to minimize impacts from flooding.
For information on orders, closures and local assistance visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center Hotline for affected citizens is 559-802-9790.
For more information visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/ or the FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center
Southern California Edison is working to safely and quickly restore power. Call 1 800 250-7339 or check www.sce.com/safety/assistance-center.
For information on Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/resource-management/resource-protection-improvement/demonstration-state-forests/mountain-home/
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com
Officials continue to state they appreciate the outpouring of gratitude from the public and community organizations forfirefighters, including CONAFOR Fire Crews from Mexico and the United States.
Those who want to express their appreciation can do so at the Sequoia National Forest's Facebook page. Cards can also be sent to Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, attention: SQF Complex Firefighters, 1839 South Newcomb Street, Porterville 93257. Only cards are being accepted at this time.
The FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center in the parking lot on the east side of the Tulare County Government Plaza, 1055 W. Henderson, will close at 5 p.m. Monday, November 23. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Applicants also may register in the following ways: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov; download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones; or 1-800-621-3362 (TTY:800-462-7585) between 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.