Community Services Employment Training has announced a program in which its Sequoia Community Corps will help preserve Giant Sequoias in the Sequoia National Forest.
The Giant Sequoia Emergency Response grant will be launched for the Sequoia Community Corps, a division of CSET. The groundbreaking initiative is geared toward protecting the Giant Sequoias in the Sequoia National Forest. The program aims to clear a 30-acre area around the Giant Sequoias to increase its resilience against wildfires.
The program will offer a three-month, full-time seasonal forestry aide position in the Sequoia National Forest. The primary objective of the program is to equip Corps members ages 18-26 with the skills and experience required to safeguard the Giant Sequoias from potential fire hazards and promote conservation.
Corps members will engage in hands-on experience working on-site in the Sequoia National Forest. They will actively participate in various forestry maintenance activities, including fuel removal to create a buffer zone around the Giant Sequoias. The program will will significantly improve the safety of the Giant Sequoia trees, CSET stated.
“We are thrilled to launch the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response program, offering young adults an opportunity to protect these national treasures while kick starting their careers in forestry," said Teresa Guzman, Sequoia Community Corps Division Director. "Through this program, our Corps members will gain valuable skills, contribute to environmental conservation, and become stewards of these magnificent Giant Sequoias."
To be eligible for the program, individuals must be between the ages of 18 and 26 and reside in Porterville, Tipton, Terra Bella, or surrounding communities. This initiative provides practical skills and hands-on experience.
The Giant Sequoia Emergency Response Grant is another project funded by Forestry Corps.
For more information and to apply for the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response Forestry Aide positions, visit www.cset.org/sequoia-community-corps or call (559) 741- 4695.