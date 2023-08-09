Sequoia Christian Academy of Porterville will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, August 17 at their new location, 776 W Grand Ave. in Porterville.
Sequoia Christian Academy was founded in 1997, with one school in Delano and one in Porterville. Sequoia is Sequoia Ministries Inc. program, a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation. Roberta Hunter is the founder and director of the school.
Hunter holds an AA degree in Child Development, a bachelor's in Liberal Arts, a master's in Special Education, a Clear California Teaching credential, and Special Education Credential. In addition, Hunter holds a Doctorate degree in Education with an emphasis in special education.
Sequoia follows the California Department of Education, Title 5 guidelines regarding subject matter. Sequoia includes additional instruction in Christian Living and Life Skills.
The curriculum consists of Abeka, Spectrum, and other supplemental materials. Learning trips and special projects are incorporated into the classroom experience. Art, music, and sports are also an integral part of the curriculum.
Sequoia is a safe place where each child can develop their unique personality and character within a learning environment. Join the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, along with Sequoia Christian Academy for refreshments, tours, door prizes and the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The public is invited and encouraged to join in the celebration.
For more information, contact the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 784-7502.