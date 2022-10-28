On Thursday in Department 22 in the South County Detention Center, the court sentenced Jose Cardenas, 23, and Tony Gentry, 24, to prison for their involvement in a 2017 shooting that killed an adult male.
On January 1, 2017, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment on North D St regarding a shooting. Upon entering the apartment, officers located the victim lying face down and bleeding heavily from his neck. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead later that day.
A witness who was in the apartment when the shooting occurred told officers two males entered the residence without knocking and fired two to three rounds at the victim and fled. Through investigation, officers learned of a continued conflict between the victim and his ex-girlfriend.
When officers attempted to contact the ex-girlfriend the next day at her apartment, they observed a vehicle with three males — Cardenas, Gustavo Diaz, 24, and Gentry. The men were immediately detained. A search of the vehicle revealed a sawed-off shotgun and bloody clothes.
Through questioning, detectives learned Cardenas and Diaz were the men who entered the apartment and shot the victim, while Gentry stood outside. The three men fled together after the shooting.
Diaz pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and the special allegations the crime was committed for the benefit of a street gang and a firearm was used. He was sentenced to 50 years-to-life in prison on November 13, 2020.
On September 29 of this year, Cardenas pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and the special allegations the crime was committed for the benefit of a street gang and a firearm was used. He was sentenced to 50 years-to-life in prison.
Gentry pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter with the special allegation the crime was committed for the benefit of a street gang. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.