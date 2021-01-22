he COVID Vaccine supply remains limited and Tulare County health officials continued to state the county doesn't have enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all who are currently eligible.
All those who are in Phase 1 and those 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine. The county's 211 number which provides general information concerning COVID-19 has been overwhelmed with calls and the county is asking residents not to call the number seeking information on COVID-19 or vaccines. Residents are asked to complete the COVID Vaccine Interest Form which can be found here: https://arcg.is/0KKez4.
It should be noted the link contains the numeral 0 and not a capital O. Officials will then make direct communications to residents who complete the interest form to let them know how to obtain an appointment for the vaccine when they become eligible.
A hotline has been set up for seniors and residents accessing the online interest form. They can call the Tulare County Information and Assistance Hotline, 1-800-321-2462.
Tulare County Health and Human Services stated to avoid further overwhelming the call center, county residents should visit the COVID Vaccine webpage for information rather than calling 2-1-1. Individuals are encouraged to use the website whenever possible to sign up for appointment information through the COVID Vaccine Interest Form and avoid long wait times on the phone. Tulare County vaccine information is available online at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Tulare County residents can inform County health officials of their intent to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by completing the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form at https://arcg.is/0KKez4.
Those who complete the interest form alerting County officials of their interest in the COVID vaccine, Tulare County Public Health will contact them directly to make an appointment when more vaccine supply becomes available.
Officials are receiving reports of county residents calling locations where vaccines could be administered, including Tulare's International Ag Center, Visalia's College of the Sequoias and Porterville College. Residents shouldn't call these locations for vaccine information or to make an appointment.
“We understand there is an overwhelming demand and need for vaccine to end the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; however, Tulare County Public Health is asking residents to remain patient, as the county’s vaccine supply remains very limited. More vaccine clinics will be held as more vaccine supply is delivered to Tulare County,” the health department stated.
On Friday the health department continued to post on its vaccine website: “All Vaccine appointments at Tulare County Public Health Clinics are FULL. More clinics and appointments will be added as soon as more vaccines become available. We THANK YOU for your patience.”
Those who have already received their first dose and need to make an appointment for a second dose shouldn't call 211. Health officials will contact those individuals by phone or email to schedule an appointment.
The second dose of the vaccine must be from the same manufacturer as the first dose. For Pfizer, the second dose is to be given 21 days following the first dose. For Moderna, the second dose is to be given 28 days following the first dose. In most instances, Tulare County Public Health is organizing second-dose vaccinations to occur at the same locations as the first dose.
Health care providers seeking information on how they can help administer vaccines can go here: https://tchhsa.org/eng/index.cfm/public-health/covid-19-in-tulare-county/covid-19-vaccine-information-for-health-care-providers/
Others who want to help with the vaccine effort can go here: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/calling-all-volunteers/
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov