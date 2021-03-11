On the year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 in Tulare County, a panel of county health officials hosted their second town hall meeting via Facebook live to update the community on the vaccination efforts and current status of the county. Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian introduced the panel and welcomed all of those who were watching online. Speaking on the panel for the meeting was Staci Chastain, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (TCHHSA) Director of Public Health, Karen Elliott, TCHHSA’s Public Health Director, Dr. Karen Haught and Krissie Leach, Division Manager for Self-Sufficiency in TCHHSA’s TulareWORKs Division.
Chastain was the first panelist to speak and she announced that Tulare County is closer to the red tier than ever before. She stated that the state is implementing a statewide vaccine measure that will allow for a shift in tiers depending on the amount of vaccines received in an area. Once the county hits the red tier, it will have fewer restrictions, but the community must continue to wear masks, wash their hands, social distance, get tested, and get vaccinated when possible. Once at the red tier, the county will allow for outdoor and indoor gatherings with a larger limited number of people.
Chastain listed several places and events that would be allowed to reopen at a modified maximum capacity. Retail and swap meets will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of their maximum capacity, churches will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity, and gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to operate indoors at 10 percent capacity.
Starting April 1, live music and sporting events will be able to play outside at 20 percent capacity. Beginning June 1, overnight sleep away camps will be allowed with modifications.
When it comes to school reopening, Leach said once the county is in the red tier, 7th through 12th grade students will be allowed to resume in-person learning, contingent on the school submitting their COVID safety plans to state. Once in the red tier, students who wish to return to campus must be back to school within three weeks of the county entering into the red tier. Students and staff would be required to wear face coverings, frequently wash their hands, keep distance learning options available, and practice social distancing in and out of classrooms.
As of now, students are not required to be vaccinated before returning to campus.
Chastain then touched on school sports and stated that some sports are currently allowed to play, but each school is making the final decision on which sports they are allowing students to participate in. For high contact sports, like football, the state requires participants to have informed consent and require players to be tested and submit test results 24 hours before any event. The state is also recommending student athletes wear face coverings and practice physical distancing. Currently, tournaments with multiple teams are not allowed with exceptions for track and field and cross country. Cheerleaders are not allowed to cheer on the sidelines, but can compete during halftime if the football team is not on the field. Band, choir, and colorguard are allowed to practice outdoors, but brass and woodwind instruments are not recommended to play.
Elliott spoke next and stated the county’s vaccine efforts have been ongoing since December 17, 2020. So far, 66,033 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, and over 40 locations in the county are offering the vaccine. The county is working to deploy mobile sites to smaller communities.
Elliott encouraged the community to get vaccinated and said vaccinations will allow for some normalcy again. She explained that there are now three vaccines being administered in the county. 6,400 doses to the newest Johnson and Johnson vaccine were allocated to the county, and Elliott said the county is prioritizing the use of these one-dose vaccines to communities where a second follow-up would be harder, such as with the homeless and incarcerated population.
The state is preparing to open the population eligible to receive the vaccine to those who are ages 16 to 64 and who have specific underlying health conditions.
Dr. Haught followed Elliott with additional information on the Jonhson and Johnson vaccine. She said that this new vaccine is only one dose and has easier storage requirements. She said the vaccine is safe and effective, and takes full effect after 14 days. It has been tested at an 85 percent effective rate against hospitalization, and no deaths because of the vaccine were reported in studies.
Haught said side effects of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be similar to those from a regular flu shot. Side effects she mentioned included sore arm and redness at the injection site, headache, nausea, and fatigue, adding that symptoms only last one to two days after the injection.
The CDC has released guidelines on gatherings for those who are vaccinated. The CDC says those who are vaccinated can gather inside with others who are vaccinated without a mask or social distancing. If a vaccinated individual is exposed to someone with COVID, they do not need to quarantine. Haught said those who are fully vaccinated and feel symptoms of COVID should get tested, and that one is classified as fully vaccinated 14 days after their last dose.
Last to speak was Leach who was excited to share the availability of the vaccine with the community. The county has been working to continue vaccinating high priority people and set up clinics in different, more rural, areas
Leach was pleased to announce that all educators in Tulare County who wanted to be vaccinated, have had the opportunity to get vaccinated. The county is now working with child care providers, caretakers, social workers, rescue mission and shelter staff to get them vaccinated as well.
The next targeted group will be food and ag workers. 42.8 percent of administered vaccines in the county have been given to the hispanic population, and 50 food and ag facilities are working with healthcare partners to get their employees vaccinated.
Leach said the state has prioritized zip codes, and 19 of the priority zip codes are in Tulare County. Because of this, the Lindsay Wellness Center will be administering 300 doses of the vaccine every day this and next week. The county is hoping to target communities such as Alpaugh Poplar, Richgrove, and Orosi in the very near future.
Efforts to remove barriers for those without transportation to their appointments are in the works with the county’s Transit partners, and Transit will be giving free rides on fixed routes to those who have vaccination appointments.
Leach said there are plenty of opportunities to make an appointment to get vaccinated, and a full list of those opportunities is available on the county COVID website.
The county uses Myturn.ca.gov to schedule vaccination appointments, and if you sign-up and are not eligible, MyTurn will notify you when it is your turn to receive an appointment. Leach said that vaccination appointments are available at the International Agri-Center in Tulare right now.