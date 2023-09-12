Republican voters have it easy. They’re asked by their party to vote for candidates whose stated policies will harm their fellow citizens. How do they find it so easy to support policies that can only be described as heartless and cruel?
They’re asked to support candidates who want to defund social security, because it’s one of the biggest reasons that we need to levy income tax, and if it goes away, so does one of the biggest reasons to collect income tax. They say it’s socialism, but isn’t everything, according to them?
They think that providing medical care to everyone is socialism. Never mind the fact that Americans pay twice as much per person for health care as whoever is in second place, and still receive a quality of care that ranks around 40th in the world. Never mind the fact that most of the countries that have better health care than us for half, or a third, or a fourth of what we pay have national health care programs funded by taxes, and that in most advanced countries, NO ONE gets a bill when they see a doctor or go to a hospital. A one-night hospital stay in 2015 cost $6,220 in our country, but only $424 in Spain (https://www.statista.com/statistics/312022/cost-of-hospital-stay-per-day-by-country/). But our system is better, because theirs is SOCIALIST.
They’re asked to redirect money that traditionally would go to public schools and send it to private (read religious) schools, where the students will only hear what Republicans want them to hear. They won’t be told that some people are born to be attracted to people of their own gender, or to both genders, or to none. But if they’re told that what they feel is disgusting, they’ll decide to be “normal,” or maybe commit suicide. Either way, no more gay/trans/bi freaks. And they won’t be told that, 150 ago, any white man who owned a 12-year-old black slave girl could do whatever he wanted with her — and probably did.
They’ll be asked to pass laws to allow the police, and ideally self-deputized armed citizens as well, to shoot looters, especially during Black Lives Matter demonstrations. Never mind that current law in just about every state prescribes a penalty of 18 months in jail — not the death penalty — for breaking a store window and stealing a giant package of paper towels. And the color of the looter should matter, too. Meanwhile, a teenaged white supremacist who brings an AR-15 to a demonstration in which marchers are protesting the police murder of an unarmed black teenager and shoots someone that he THINKS looks dangerous is acquitted.
They’re asked to support laws criminalizing the termination of a pregnancy. They call it “right to life,” but it’s really the right to force everyone to follow the dictates of their religion, as interpreted by men who are not in fact God. I understand that if my 14-year-old daughter gets an abortion, God has told many of you to punish her. Tell that to any father while you’re standing at his front door, and you’ll probably be surprised (where “surprised” is a euphemism).
They’re asked to support efforts to make voting more difficult for people who are the natural constituency of the Democratic Party — immigrants who have become citizens, young, educated people, African-Americans, better-educated older New Yorkers who now live in Florida, people with disabilities who depend on federal assistance and find it difficult to vote in person, students whose only picture ID is their student ID, and others. They’re asked to vote for legislators who have gerrymandered their state congressional district (like the California 20th, which surrounds Porterville but excludes it because us educated city slickers are less likely to vote for Kevin McCarthy). They’re asked to restrict democracy, because democracy reflects the will of ALL of the people, not just the ones that can afford to hire lobbyists and make big campaign contributions.
So what is the Republican’s secret weapon? Republican voters DON’T CARE about anyone but themselves. So they’ll do whatever they’re asked to do. There will be no moral judgment, no wondering if I’m my brother’s keeper, no concerns about justice. They want to WIN; nothing else matters to them.
But Democrats also have a secret weapon: We DO care. We think that disadvantaged children should be fed and educated, so that when they grow up they’ll be able to support themselves and contribute to society — read “pay it forward.” We think that no one should have to declare bankruptcy because of medical bills, as around a million Americans do every year. We think that democracy, REAL democracy, is our birthright, and that people who try to subvert it should go to jail — or maybe to Russia.
If you don’t vote, people who don’t care about you or your children or your grandchildren will decide your future. You’ve got 421 days to decide whether you’re going to do something about it, or do nothing. So do you care, or don’t you?
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter's book, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com. Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net