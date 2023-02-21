The second suspect in the Goshen massacre in which six people were killed entered a plea of not guilty on Tuesday.
Angel Uriate, 35, entered a not guilty plea in Department 16 of the Tulare County Superior Court in Porterville on Tuesday. Uriate was arraigned on multiple charges, including first degree murder, and is being held without bail.
On February 7, the other suspect in the case, Noah Beard, 25, was arraigned on murder charges and is in custody without bail. Beard also entered a plea of not guilty. A public defender was appointed to represent Beard.
Uriate and Beard are scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing conference on March 15 in Department 3. The preliminary hearing conference is scheduled to be held to set the preliminary hearing and if everything goes according to plan a preliminary hearing will begin on March 20.
Uriate had been in the hospital after being wounded in a shootout by law enforcement officers on February 3 during “Operation Nightmare” that was launched to detain Beard and Uriate. Uriate faces federal charges for assault on a federal officer as a result of that shootout. Uriate was shot in a gunfight with ATF agents.
Uriate and Beard are accused of murdering six people in the early morning of January 23 on Harvard Avenue in Goshen. Those who were killed were 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 52-year-old Eladio Parraz, Jennifer Analla, 50; Alissa Parraz, 16 and her 10-month old, Nycholas Parraz.
Law enforcement officers state Beard is accused of killing Alissa Parraz and her baby, Nycholas.