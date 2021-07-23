A second reading of a couple of ordinances approving two cannabis dispensaries – Coast to Coast Caregivers Corp and Haven #7 – were voted upon Tuesday during Porterville City Council regular scheduled meeting. Both received a 4-0 approval to move forward on the dispensaries.
“I have a question on the process,” said Council member Kellie Carrillo just prior to the vote. “This is the second reading. So what occurs exactly?”
City Attorney Julie Lew answered.
“If the council approves the second reading, then the ordinance is approved,” she said.
But it will take 30 days to go into effect, she said.
The regulatory permit goes into effect and at that point, theoretically, the businesses are ready to operate, she said. However, obtaining the building permit process is first.
And they can't operate until they have their license, but they're able to start those processes going, Lew said.
“If approved tonight, we'll be accepting building permit applications for review,” Porterville City Manager John Lollis added.
The Council voted 4-0 on both readings.
The meeting started with a couple of presentations by the Census Bureau and Porterville Chamber of Commerce.
Benita Duran, team lead partnership specialist from Central California, talked about the decennial California census.
Once per decade, every person living in the United States is counted, she said, and quoted a 6.1 percent California population increase, with the population going from 37,253,956 in 2010 to 39,538,223 in 2020, she said.
Local area population data will be released by August 16, and full districting data by September 30.
She went on and talked of how the data is used, including to attract new businesses, draw school district boundaries, create maps, hospital planning and forecasting housing and transportation needs among other uses.
Porterville Chamber of Commerce's Christina Clausen, who's currently running the Chamber solo, said there were vacancies on the Board.
She offered a report, a break down of finances, and said as of next year, the Chamber will take over Porterville Flag Day.
As far as its popular “Cars Under the Stars” movie night in the park, the Chamber's goal is to make it free to the public, she said, with sponsorship and vendors.
Clausen listed new members and recent ribbon cuttings as well as a few upcoming events, including the return of Friday Night Out in the Fall which will include music on Main Street, movies in the park and miscellaneous talent; Business Showcase, Cars Under the Stars, and Art Festival.
“Again, as long as we can safely bring it back to our community, we will make the effort to do so,” she said.
Mayor Monte Reyes thanked her for her presentation and said he was looking forward to hearing about the progress in the future.
During Oral Communications, Noah Whitaker introduced himself as the newly-appointed Homeless Initiative Program Coordinator for Tulare County.
Porterville resident Brock Neely congratulated Lawana Tate, who was sworn in prior to Closed Session as the newest City Council member, on her appointment. He also congratulated the City of Porterville on the historical event of having three women on the Council for the first time in the City's history.
During the Consent Calendar, where items are considered routine and enacted in one motion, unless removed from the calendar, one item was removed — the consideration to adopt a draft resolution ordering the continued sewer district assessments for the 2021-2022 tax year for several districts.
The item was removed due to two council members, Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores and Tate, unable to vote due to conflict of interest because both own property in those districts, and Council member Milt Stowe not being present. A vote of 4-0 was made to carry the item over to a meeting when there are at least three voting council members in attendance.
Among the items approved was the approval to apply for a state grant to create a new community center and park on Henderson Avenue and Fourth Street along the Rails to Trails. The application is for $7.8 million with no matching funds required. The total estimate for the project is $10,275,000, which leaves the City the need to identify an additional funding source, should Porterville receive the grant award.
During a vote following a public hearing of the ARCO/AMPM request to add a car wash, the vote was 4-0 affirmative after it was determined it would include a reclaim system to recycle water.
Requests to hold two community events were also granted, including Thursday night's KJUG Concert and tonight's town hall meeting with speakers and music for the Dolores C. Huerta Foundation “Ayudemos a Nuestros Hijos” which translates to “Let's Help our Children.” Slated from 5:30 to 9 p.m., the event will take place at Veterans Park, Pavilion 2.
In other scheduled matters, Carrillo volunteered to be the designated voting delegate for the League of California Cities Annual Conference. The vote was 4-0 approving Carrillo as the delegate, Reyes as the first alternate and Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores as the second delegate.
Also in Scheduled Matters, three open board and committee appointments were up for consideration, including the Cannabis Ad Hoc, Local Initiatives Navigation Center homeless alliance, and a committee for the provision of local water services.
“Since I've stepped into this position, I would like to be advised on what those are,” Tate said prior to the listing and then added. “I'd be interested in sitting on those committees.”
The vote was 4-0 to place Tate on the boards.