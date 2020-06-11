On Friday, June 5, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward announced additional murder charges in the death of a Visalia woman that occurred on May 26.
Adam Hernandez, 26, is charged with one count of first-degree murder with the special circumstances the crime was committed during the commission of a burglary and a robbery, and special allegations of felony murder during the commission of a burglary and robbery.
Tulare County resident Barry Dantzler, 30, is also charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances and allegations in the same case. Additionally, Dantzler is charged with a separate count of murder alleged to have been committed in the city of Tulare on May 29.
Dantzler possesses prior strikes for criminal threats in 2011 and three attempted robberies in 2013 which also included being a felon in possession of ammunition, and a firearm. Dantzler was sentenced to nine years in state prison for both cases and released on parole in 2018. Shortly after being released, Dantzler committed another felony offense and failed to appear at his June 2019 sentencing. In August of that year, Dantzler was charged with felony evading and hit and run causing injury.
After being in custody since August 2019, Dantzler pleaded no contest to the felony evading and hit and run causing injury charges on February. At the plea, Dantzler requested a Cruz Waiver over the objection of the prosecutor. The court granted the waiver, which allows the defendant to leave custody until time of sentencing on the condition the court can change the indicated sentence if the defendant fails to appear at sentencing. In this case, Dantzler was facing an indicated term of 3 years, 4 months in prison.
At the time of the murders, Dantzler was considered a parolee-at-large and was in violation of his Cruz Waiver terms, as he hadn’t contacted parole and county probation.
Hernandez was arraigned on the charges on Friday and is being held without bail. Dantzler was arraigned on June 2, and is also being held without bail. If convicted, both men face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. They will return to court for a preliminary hearing conference on June 19.
Dantzler is accused of killing 37-year-old Heather Sloan and 44-year-old Heather Maciel,
Visalia Police stated they believe Dantzler killed Sloan on May 26. Hernandez has also been charged in that murder.
On May 29, Visalia Police tracked down Dantzler at a Motel 6 in Tulare. A chase ensued and Dantzler is accused of losing control of his car which it a utility pole, causing the vehicle to roll over which then hit Maciel, who was on a bike.