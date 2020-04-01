The Tulare County Public Health Branch confirmed the second death from COVlD-19 in the county. The patient passed amy on March 31,2020. The patient's exposure was travel.
As of 12:32 p.m today these are the statistics that have been released by the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency in regards to the COVID-19 cases in the county.
59 - Total positive cases
16 - Travelers
32 - Person to Person/Contact
11 - Unknown/Under Investigation
3 - Recovered Cases
2 - Deaths
160 - Under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Age Groups affected:
2 - Ages 0 - 17
11 - Ages 18 - 25
16 - Ages 26 - 40
10 - Ages 41 - 64
20 - Ages 65+
"Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient's family and friends in the wake of this tragedy,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. "Please protect yourself and your loved Ones by staying home."
The Tulare County Public Health Branch continues to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the California Department of Public Health (COPH), and local partners as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.
Again, the community is being asked to follow the governor’s stay-at-home order to "flatten the curve" and slow the spread of COVlD-19.
Please take action to protect yourself from COVlD-19 by following guidance concerning health hygiene, such as staying home, social distancing when shopping for essential goods, washing hands, covering coughs/sneezes, staying home when ill and avoiding sick people, along with frequently washing surfaces with regular home cleaners.
The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency is diligent about the protection of patient privacy, in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and for this reason they cannot release any other information about the patient. The information they release about the positive COVlD-19 cases in Tulare County is carefully curated to provide useful information to community members, while also excluding information that would lead to the identity of patients. This is a protection, provided by law, that is extended to everyone.
Updates continue to be available online at www.tchhsa.org