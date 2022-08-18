After a two-month investigation a second man accused of being involved in serial armed robberies across the state who robbed convenience stores across the state have been arrested.
Aron Corcuera, 20 of Wasco, was arrested. Brandon Cisneros, 19 of Wasco, was previously arrested on June 27.
For the past two months, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County from June 21 through July 19
On June 21, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an hour and a half of each other. The suspects in those robberies arrived and left in a gray Infiniti Q50 sedan. TCSO Detectives identified one of the suspects as Cisneros. He was arrested on June 27.
On July 19, TCSO Deputies were called to a string of armed robberies along Highway 99. The first robbery was at Big B’s Travel Plaza, followed shortly by a robbery at the Pixley Shell Station, and then at the AM/PM in Pixley.
At all three robberies, a man armed with a gun and dressed in black, walked into the stores, demanded cash and left in a Dodge Charger. Detectives also learned, the same suspect and car were involved in several convenience store robberies in Kern County and in Southern California. That suspect was identified as Corcuera.
On July 24, Corcuera was involved in two more robberies in Fresno and Madera Counties. Corcuera was tracked down in Kern County and arrested.
This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Mathew Rascon or Sergeant Demecio Holguin at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.