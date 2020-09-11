Less than two weeks ago, SCICON began offering virtual tours for students in schools who were scheduled to visit the campus
While the campus remained closed to for the latter half of the spring semester, SCICON provided educational videos for students.
With the beginning of the new school year, SCICON remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. So SCICON naturalists are expanding their outreach to students through virtual tools that cover the state's Next Generation Science Standards, SCICON traditions and songs and the school's Raptor Center and Discovery Room.
SCICON Director Dianne Shaw said through Zoom sessions students are being introduced to lessons in aquatics, ecology, forestry, and geology, and visits to the Phyllis Wall Museum. Last week’s virtual participants included students at Olive Street School and Charter Home School Academy in Visalia. September participants include classes from Porterville, Visalia, and Traver.
“First we learned about aquatics and the animals that live in water,” said one student. “Next we learned about trees and different animal skulls. Then we got to see the museum and we also got to see Charlie the vulture. Lastly, we went on a trail.”
Porterville teacher Eve Conway added, “Even virtually, the students learned vocabulary and made connections to the Earth. Thank you so much for bringing SCICON to us.”
Fifth- and sixth-grade classes interested in receiving virtual lessons from SCICON naturalists are encouraged to contact Dianne Shew at dshew@tcoe.org.