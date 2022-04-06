The 60th annual SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival will be held Sunday, April 10. The festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..
SCICON staff will be on hand to lead wildflower walks and nature hikes. The SCICON museum of natural history will be open all day, and wildlife shows will be presented in the SCICON raptor center.
Resource agencies, including Sequoia National Forest, CAL FIRE and Tulare County Conservation Corps will provide educational displays and activities. Smokey Bear and special activities just for children will also be available.
Families visiting the SCICON Tree Nursery can receive a free seedling and learn about worm composting. Student entertainment will be continuous throughout the day.
All visitors will receive a commemorative wildflower poster by local Springville artist Frances Pyles. This year’s poster, featuring a watercolor of beautiful “Owl’s Clover,” is suitable for framing. There's no charge for the event.
Two thousand pounds of beef will simmer underground for 24 hours and be served with the famous SCICON barbecue sauce as part of lunch available. Meal ticket donations are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and over), active duty military personnel and for children under 12. All proceeds from the meal will go to the “Friends of SCICON” to benefit the SCICON program.
The SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival is sponsored by Friends of SCICON. For more information on the SCICON Barbecue call (559) 539-2642 or visit www.tcoe.org/SCICON.