The 60th Annual SCICON Barbecue & Wildflower Festival will be held Sunday, April 10 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
There's no charge to visit the campus or enjoy the numerous activities, including wildflower walks and student entertainment. Visitors can also enjoy tours of the museum and raptor center.
“We are looking forward to having the community back in person for this annual tradition,” said Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools. “We look forward to showing off several improvements to the campus, including the new Rotary outdoor dining area and canopy, which will support our future solar project. Other improvements include the development of a new trail, a new aquatic area with easy access for all students, and the addition of new telescopes at both villages.”
Tickets for the barbecue luncheon are available for $15 per person for adults and $10 for seniors over 60, current military personnel and children under 12. For more information visit www.tcoe.org/SCICON or call (559) 539-2642.