Jonathan Schultz, a Terra Bella resident and son of Steven and Deina Schultz, recently earned his Doctor of Education degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of La Verne.
The title of his dissertation was “Understanding the Attitudes, Skills, and Behaviors Community College Students Want Their Academic Counselors and Advisors to Exhibit.” The purpose of his study was to explore and understand the opinions community college students had about their experiences during academic advising sessions, and then to develop a general abstract theory of a process that results in sessions students believe to be most effective.
Schultz graduated from Porterville High School in 2005, and then received his Associate in Arts degree from Porterville College, his bachelor’s from The Masters College, and his master’s from Cal State Bakersfield. Schultz is a counselor and instructor at Bakersfield College.