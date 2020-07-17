Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a little later today school districts in counties currently on the state watch list shouldn't reopen their campuses.
Newsom is expected to make the announcement at his press conference at noon today. EdSource first reported on Friday Newsom would make that announcement calling for schools in most of the state to be closed.
Newsom is expected to give a mandate all public and private schools in more than 30 counties that are now on the state watch list to remain closed. Tulare County is among the counties on the state watch list.
“That's where we'll go,” said Porterville Unified School District superintendent Nate Nelson about the district following Newsom's mandate to continue with total social distance learning and not to reopen campuses.
At the beginning of this week, Nelson announced the district planned to implement a phased in plan of having some students return to school when the 2020-2021 school year begins on August 13. The plan called for students of families who made that choice to return to school on a five day, minimum day schedule “as soon as possible.”
The district also offered the option for students to continue social distance learning. Now that will be the only option.
“That's kind of what we saw things starting to look like earlier this week,” said Nelson, adding Newsom was making comments indicating he was leaning toward keeping schools closed. “I'm not surprised. That's something we're starting to get used to, having things change on a daily basis.”
Nelson said the district held a meeting with principals on Thursday and would continue to meet with principals and teachers next week to plan for the beginning of the school year.
When the district implemented social distance learning in the spring, Nelson admitted there were gaps in the learning process and Nelson said the district will continue to look at how those gaps can be removed.
He also added the district will continue to prepare for the reopening of campuses when that happens. “We're going to continue preparing for our reopening at some point and we'll be able to welcome back students in person.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected Friday to hand down stricter guidelines that would limit which school districts can reopen during the coronavirus outbreak and, for those that can, require masks for older kids and consistent testing for staff.
Even though districts in counties not on the state watch list will be able to reopen campuses, it will still be under stricter guidelines. All staff and students third grade and above will be required to wear face coverings while face coverings for younger children will be required. Consistent testing of staff will also be required.
As far as when schools in counties on the state watch list can open, those counties would have to meet several criteria, including having a declining number of COVID-19 cases for 14 days. For schools to reopen counties would have to meet the same criteria that would allow for businesses such as shopping malls, bars and nail salons to open.
And even if and when schools are reopened, they could still be closed again or at least classrooms could be closed. Basically if anyone in a classroom — student or teacher — tests positive for COVID-19, that classroom would be closed and all those in the classroom would be quarantined for 14 days.
If a school has a five percent positive test rate among all of its staff and students, that school would be closed with everyone — staff and students — at the school subject to a 14-day quarantine. If 1 in 4 school in a district had a five percent positive test rate, the entire district would be shut down.