The two largest school districts in the Porterville area say they're ready and willing to implement the new directive that all teachers and staff at public and private K-12 schools in the state be vaccinated or go through weekly COVID-19 testing.
Governor Gavin Newsom issued that directive on Wednesday. Both the Burton School District and Porterville Unified School District said they're ready to implement the new directive.
The policy goes into affect today. But PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said districts will have until October 15 to fully comply with the policy. California is the first state to implement such a mandate.
But how the policy will be enforced or what consequences there will be for districts that don't comply still isn't clear. “I don't think we have details for that yet,” Nelson said.
Nelson said his district is ready to comply when it comes to vaccinating all staff and making sure unvaccinated staff are tested on a weekly basis as required by the policy. The policy states all staff who aren't fully vaccinated must go through weekly testing.
He said the district has a two-tiered system, one operated by district staff and the other that provides a system that can test those on a weekly basis.
“We have the ability to test students and staff and get results within 15 minutes,” said Nelson about rapid testing that's done by district staff.
Nelson said that system was adopted mainly for students but will now be extensively expanded for staff as well.
“We're just really grateful for our health care staff,” said Nelson about district staff being able to conduct rapid testing.
About the directive, Nelson said, “of course we'll abide by it just like we've done on everything that comes this way. We want to keep our kids and staff safe.”
Nelson didn't have a number on a percentage of district staff who have been vaccinated. But he said in the spring when it came to how many staff were vaccinated in the district the number was “well above average.”
He said he still believes the district has higher than average vaccination numbers. “I feel like were better than most organizations on that front,” he said.
The Burton School District stated in its last reported summer county when it came to its employees, it had a 45 percent vaccination rate. “We will continue to update those numbers and continue to monitor staff vaccinations and testing,” the district stated.
Burton also stated its readiness to go along with Newsom's directive announced on Wednesday. “For the safety of all students and staff the Burton School District will continue to comply with all local, state and federal health and safety requirements to ensure students and staff safety,” the district stated.
“Our staff community was informed today of the new CDPH requirements presented by Governor Newsom. His orders require that all public and private schools serving students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade mustr show allowable proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated workers will be required to test once weekly.
“Our priority has always been to open and create a safe environment for all families and staff. We will work with our staff and continue to provide information on the new requirements and protocols that will be put into place.”
The Burton School District reopened to full in-person learning on Tuesday and the district said its goal is to keep it that way. “Our goal is to have our campuses remain open, with safety as a top priority,” the district stated.
PUSD begins its new school year today.
California's two largest teachers unions, the California Teachers Association and the California Federation of Teachers stated they fully supported Newsom's new policy.