The OptumServe COVID-19 Community Testing sites in Dinuba, Porterville, and Tulare will be adjusting their hours during this Holiday season.
Free COVID-19 testing will still be available, appointments will be accepted, and the days in which the sites will be open have been adjusted. The schedule will be as follows:
Dinuba Veterans Memorial Building located at 249 S. Alta Ave. in Dinuba.
Open: Monday (Dec. 21) through Wednesday (Dec. 23); Saturday (Dec. 26) and Sunday (Dec. 27); Tuesday (Dec. 29) through Thursday (Dec. 31). Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will be closed December 24, and 25 and January 1.
Porterville Veterans Memorial Building located at 1900 W. Olive Ave. in Porterville.
Open: Monday (Dec. 21) through Wednesday (Dec. 23); Saturday (Dec. 26) and Sunday (Dec. 27); Tuesday (Dec. 29) through Thursday (Dec. 31). Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will be closed December 24 and 25 and January 1.
Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tulare County Fairgrounds, Building One located at the corner of Martin Luther King Ave. and K Street in Tulare.
Open: Monday (Dec. 21) through Wednesday (Dec. 23); Saturday (Dec. 26) and Sunday (Dec. 27); Tuesday (Dec. 29) through Thursday (Dec. 31). Hourse are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will be closed December 24 and 25 and January 1.
Appointments for these locations can be made by phone at 1-888-634-1123 and online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Phone registration is only for people without internet access and those making an appointment for minors.
Public health officials encourage those going to get tested for COVID-19 to wear a face mask or facial covering for protection. On January 6, testing operations will resume back to the norma schedule — Wednesday – Sunday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
In addition to these community testing sites, Tulare County Public Health will be offering two additional mobile testing sites in Visalia and Lindsay, this month. Residents seeking COVID-19 testing can get tested at these mobile sites with appointments made online at https://lhi.care/covidtestingor by phone at 1-888-634-1123. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last. The places and schedule are:
Manuel Hernandez Community Center located at 247 W. Ferguson Ave. in Visalia.
Open: Sunday, December 20 – Thursday, December 24, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Lindsay Wellness Center located at 860 N. Sequoia in Lindsay.
Open: Monday, December 28 – Thursday, December 31, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Those interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can visit www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov for a full list of test collection sites in the county and surrounding areas. The webpage also includes an interactive map for residents to find their nearest site location.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov