In preparation for what could be another hot summer in 2022 that would tax the state's energy grid, Southern California is adding 535 megawatts of battery energy storage at what it states is three of its strategically located substations.
One of those substations is SCE's Springville substation. The project in Springville alone 225 megawatts of storage. The total cost of the three projects is $1.22 billion with the cost of the Springville project alone being $500 million.
SCE stated its taking the action in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's emergency proclamation to speed up the development of new clean energy storage projects for the summer, 2022. SCE will use land at the three substations to quickly establish the battery storage resources, the company stated. SCE added it has contracted with Amerescoto to install the battery energy storage systems that are scheduled to be up by August.
“SCE will substantially increase the amount of energy storage capacity it has available to mitigate the risk of potential customer outages if the West experiences a summer of extreme heat,” the company stated. The additional 535 MWs of SCE-owned storage complement the long-term capacity contracts completed last year — 1,355 MWs of utility-scale battery storage and 5 MWs of demand response that uses energy from customer-owned energy storage, SCE stated. It will bring SCE’s total amount of installed and procured storage capacity to about 2,810 Mws, the company added.
“The steps we are taking today will benefit our customers in many ways. They will make the grid more resilient to the effects of extreme weather and will help us continue our progress toward the clean energy future, which is essential to combating climate change,” said Kevin Payne, president and CEO of SCE. “Electric utilities like SCE have a critical role in integrating renewable energy into the grid. The clean energy then powers clean transportation and buildings, and in doing so, creates clean energy jobs that benefit Californians economically and environmentally.”
By locating the battery storage at its substations, SCE will be able to meet electricity demands more effectively in the Valley, Rancho Cucamonga and nearby communities as well as the greater Long Beach area, including the Port of Long Beach, while enhancing overall grid reliability, the company stated. The batteries can be charged when electricity demand is lower and store nearly 2,150 megawatt-hours. They will also decrease the grid’s dependence on natural gas power plants as California transitions to a clean energy future, SCE stated.
SCE has laid out in its Pathway 2045 what it believes needs to be done for the state to be carbon neutral by 2045. In Pathways 2045, SCE estimates the state needs to add 30 GW of utility-scale storage to the grid and 10 GW of storage from distributed energy resources to meet the state’s clean energy and carbon neutrality goals.
“These new battery energy storage systems will help California meet these goals and also help Edison International, SCE’s parent company, meet its 2045 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions commitment, which covers the power SCE delivers to customers and Edison International’s enterprisewide operations, including supply chain,” SCE stated.
When Newsom declared a state of emergency on July 30 he stated “it is necessary to take immediate action to reduce the strain on the energy infrastructure, increase energy capacity and make energy supply more reslient to protect the health and safety of Californians.”
The emergency proclamation also noted another summer of extreme drought, heat and fire in 2022 “would post an even more grave threat to California's energy supply unless actions to increase California's energy infrastructure and capacity begin now.”
The other two substations in which battery energy storage will be added are Hinson (200 MW) and Etiwanda (112 MW) in Southern California.
