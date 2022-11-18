Save The Redwoods League recently announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Sequoia National Forest in which it will help provide stewardship for two Giant Sequoia groves in the Giant Sequoia National Monument, including the Long Meadow Grove in which the Trail of 100 Giants is located.
The organization which is dedicated to the preservation of coastal Redwoods and Giant Sequoias in the mountains has entered into an agreement with SQF in which it's helping to lead restoration efforts in two Giant Sequoia groves impacted by the 2021 Windy Fire.
The restoration effort is part of a continue effort to accelerate work to reduce wildfire risk in a number of groves in the forest in the wake of the 2020 Castle Fire and the 2021 Wind Fire. Almost entirely due to those two fires, up to 20 percent of the World's Giant Sequoias have been destroyed.
The two groves Save The Redwoods League will help restore is the 568-acre Long Meadow Grove which is home to the Trail of the 100 Giants and the nearby 533-acre Packsaddle Grove. Save The Redwoods League stated the two groves remain vulnerable to climate-drive wildfires.
SQF officials have stated without active forest management work that had already been done in the Trail of the 100 Giants, that popular trail would have likely been lost to the Windy Fire. Damage to the Trail of the 100 Giants done by the Windy Fire can still be seen.
Long Meadow Grove is already part of 12 Giant Sequoia groves encompassing 13,377 acres that were included in an emergency order issued this past summer to speed up the work in removing fuels from those groves that increase the risk of wildfire. That work is ongoing.
The league has also began its work in the Long Meadow and Packsaddle Groves, stating it began work in those groves on October 31. The league estimated its restoration work to reduce the risk of wildfire in those two groves will be completed by 2025.
The league also announced the agreement it signed with SQF allows it to partner with the forest service on the stewardship of additional groves over a 10-year period.
The league stated the goal of its work is protect remaining Giant Sequoias, reduce the threat of high-severity wildfires and restore a habitat in which prescribed burning can be reintroduced in the groves to make them more resilient to climate change.
The league stated its work will be conducted in accordance with the Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan.
“Following the intensive wildfires that have killed nearly 20 percent of the mighty Giant Sequoias in the last several years, there is a tremendous urgency to treat the remaining forests while we still can,” Save the Redwoods League Sam Hodder said. “We are eager to put the league's scientific and restoration expertise into action to accelerate the pace and scale of restoration. There is no time to waste.”
In the league's restoration project, it stated a local contractor and indigenous forestry crews from CHIPS, a non-profit organization in Calaveras County will be used. More than 80 percent of CHIPS' forestry crews are staffed by members of tribes from the Sierra Nevada region.
The league stated it's committed to partnering with Native American tribes in its work to restore Giant Sequoias and Redwoods.
In a press release from Save The Redwoods League, it quoted SQF director Teresa Benson as saying, “The 2020 Castle Fire was a dramatic wake-up call highlighting the vulnerability of this unique system in that an unprecedented number of Giant Sequoias were killed. These fire effects are extreme and if not prevented in future wildfires, represent a significant threat to Giant Sequoia survival across their already limited range.
“We look forward to working with Save The Redwoods League in this and future restoration efforts to protect our beloved Giant Sequoias.”
Save The Redwood Leagues and SQF are part of the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition, which includes numerous organizations, formed in 2021 to protect the Giant Sequoias. Save The Redwoods League stated the formation of that coalition led to its agreement with SQF.