Around 2:45 Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol placed a Be On The Look Out (BOLO) for a white Ford pickup truck driving recklessly and driving on the wrong side of the road in the Porterville area.
Shortly after, CHP found the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies assisted CHP until they discontinued the pursuit in the area of Highway 65 and Teapot in Porterville. Before and after the initial pursuit, TCSO dispatch and CHP dispatch began receiving multiple 911 calls from citizens who reported the same white Ford pickup was running people off the highway, and some reporting that they had to avoid a head-on collision with the suspect.
At 3:10 a.m., TCSO Deputies found the suspect vehicle and determined the suspect was attempting to kill someone or himself utilizing his vehicle and was showing no regard for his life or others. During this pursuit, the suspect attempted to crash into pursuing deputies.
Deputies successfully deployed a spike strip, however the suspect nearly ran over the deputy during this deployment.
The suspect continued driving southbound on highway 65 towards Terra Bella. It was at this time that a driver traveling north on Highway 65 pulled over on the shoulder of the roadway and came to a stop. The suspect then turned his vehicle towards this parked vehicle and intentionally collided with the victim’s parked vehicle. The victim, unfortunately, died as a result of this intentional collision.
The suspect driver was identified as 33-year-old Samuel Hunter of Santa Clara.
Hunter was combative and non-compliant, but was taken into custody after a taser was deployed. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
Hunter faces charges of homicide, attempted homicide on an officer and several attempted assaults on both citizens and deputies. He was booked into the South County Jail Facility and is being held without bail.
Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
If you were a witness or a victim in this case, we encourage you to contact Detective Mike Torres, Detective Nick Sandoval or Sergeant Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218 or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.