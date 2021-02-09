Local photographer, author and horsewoman Karelin Sammann will hold her second book sale/signing on Saturday, February 13 at The Station in Springville from 9 a.m. to 1:30 pm.
She will feature three of her photography books with stories:
SIERRA HONEYMOON: A journal written about the summer of 1959 when the artist and her new husband, a Park Ranger, spent the summer riding the trails and mountains in the Mt. Whitney backcountry of the Sierra Nevadas. She relates the trails and campsites where they spent the summer, rescues of campers who had gotten into trouble on their own trips into the backcountry, plus the weekend trip they made over the Whitney mountains to spend a night in Lone Pine for their vacation. The color pictures in this book were taken from the files of her late father, Dr Robert Karstaedt, M.D., who spent many summers in the backcountry with his family and who excelled in the use of his 35mm camera. This was a hobby of his he loved and which makes this book come to life with beautiful color pictures of the Kern River, the Kern Canyon, the Mt. Whitney area and other surrounding terrain. This 60 page book will sell for $40.00.
WOMEN AND THEIR HORSES: This is a favorite topic of the artist who spent a number of years compiling black and white photographs of various women, most of them from Tulare County, and their horses. Women of all ages are covered from the 18-month old child on her rocking horse, the 2-year old riding her stick horse, to the 81 year old woman who had three Quarter Horse stallions and a large number of mares in her breeding program. The book features women roping at the Springville Rodeo grounds, women on their cutting horses, and running the barrels; members of the Porterville Canterbelles Jr. Drill Team practicing and performing; ladies grooming and getting ready to put their horses through their training routines; young ladies watering their favorite horse and brushing their favorite mount; and the young roper who waits in the chute and as the calf is put in the chute she gathers her reins and drops her heels in the stirrups getting ready to burst out with her rope. Then there’s the young girl throwing her leg over her saddle while below her in the dust other kids are playing. With all these photographs Sammann has written stories on her feelings about what is going on in the photo. This is a book for anyone interested in women and how they spend their time with their favorite horses. This 76-page book sells for $40.
CALIFORNIA COWBOYS OF THE 80’S: This journal type book is stock full of black and white photos taken during a busy branding/roping day on the ranch. These photos were all taken in the Springville area and are of local cowboys. Sammann runs a story line throughout the book that describes a typical day from the time the pre-dawn alarm goes off to finishing up the day after a dusty, sweaty day with cows, calves, dogs and horses. Photos are grouped showing cowboys in the early morning light, cattle being unloaded from the trucks, calves being roped and branded and cows being run through the chutes to be vaccinated and tagged. Kids of the cowboys are seen watching from the fence line. Horses are loaded in their trucks at the end of the day. This 34-page book is priced at $27.
At the book signing, Sammann will relate how and where she shot these photographs with her 35mm Canon camera, then went home to the dark room in her home to develop and print all her photos. Books can be purchased with cash, checks or credit cards. For more information, contact Sammann at harranch@earthlink.net.