Salons and barbershops can now open in Tulare County.
Tulare County has received approval from the California Department of Public Health to move fully into Stage Two in California’s plan for reopening businesses. On May 18, Governor Gavin Newsom revised the process where counties who met specified criteria could move more quickly than other parts of the state through Stage Two.
“We are happy to announce that we have met the metrics set forth by State Public Health officials, allowing us to move forward in the reopening of all businesses within Stage Two,” stated Karen Elliott, Tulare County HHSA’s Public Health Director.
This includes allowing barbershops and hair salons to open following state modifications and guidance documents released this week. In addition, CDHP announced this week in-person church services and in-store retail shopping could also be held.
When it comes to church services, state guidelines call for a maximum of 25 percent capacity or 100 people — whichever is less.
Tulare County’s full COVID-19 request to move ahead through Stage Two has been placed on the CDPH website and can be viewed at https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/.
Business and industry sectors within Stage Two will be allowed to resume operations once they have implemented the guidance provided by the CDPH. Businesses and employers can access the full list of state guidelines at www.covid19.ca.gov.
In requesting to move ahead through Stage II, the County Health Officer stated the county had met the criteria, including testing capacity, positivity rates of COVID-19 tests, hospitalization rates, hospital surge capacity and contact tracing.
Nail salons still aren't allowed to open in Tulare County under the current guidelines. Other places not allowed to open include entertainment venues and movie theaters. In addition, live sporting events with audiences, concerts, conventions and large gatherings arent' allowed.
Public health officials continue to urging residents to follow safety precautions in protecting the most vulnerable populations and those at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.This includes people over the age of 65, individuals with serious underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, or asthma, and individuals whose immune system is compromised.
Social distancing is still required and the county has “strongly encouraged” people to wear face coverings when in public.