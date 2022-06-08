The Associated Press has reported Bakersfield State Assemblyman Rudy Salas has advanced to the November general election in the 22nd Congressional District after Tuesday's primary election.
Salas is on track to face Republican Congressman David Valadao, who now represents District 21, but is running in the redistricted 22nd district, which includes Porterville.
For his part conservative Republican Chris Mathys has stated it looks virtually impossible for him to catch Valadao when all the votes are counted.
“Thank you for your support,” Mathys posted on his Twitter page Wednesday morning. America is a great country and I will continue to fight for our traditional values.”
Votes from 100 percent of the precincts have been counted with mail-in votes still to be counted. But Mathys said it didn't look like there was any way for him to catch Valadao.
Salas received the most votes after all the precincts were counted with 9,243 votes at 47.1 percent. Valadao was next at 5,042 votes at 25.7 percent. The top two finishers advance to the November election.
Mathys and another conservative Republican Adam Medeiros, who were both critical of Valadao, ran in the race. After all the precincts were counted Mathys received 3,819 votes at 19.4 percent.
In the district that spans Tulare, Kern and Kings Counties, Democrats have a 17 percent registration advantage. But the race is still considered a toss-up because Democrats in the area tend to lean more conservative.
That's also the case with the 16th State Senate District in which Democrat Melissa Hurtado was on track to face Republican David Shephard, a Porterville farmer. Hurtado currently represents Porterville in the 14th district, but is running in the 16th district, which also includes Porterville.
After all the precincts were counted, Hurtado was well ahead of Democratic challengers, former State Assembly member Nicole Parra and Delano mayor Bryan Osorio. Shepard received the most votes with 12,726 at 42.1 percent while Hurtado received the second most votes at 9,419, 31.2 percent.
The district is also considered highly competitive as though Democrats have a 13 percent registration advantage, again Democrats in the area tend to lean more conservative.
In the 20th district, Republican Kevin McCarthy has advanced to the November election and Democrat Marisa Wood is well on track to be his challenger. McCarthy is currently representing Porterville in the 23rd district.
Porterville isn't in the 20th district, but the district does include Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area.
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, McCarthy received 57.1 percent of the vote, 31,401 votes, while Wood received 14,173 votes at 25.8 percent.
For her part Wood was encouraged by the results. “I’m so honored to receive the support of voters in our district who, for too long, have been left behind,” she said. “I’m in this fight because I believe that hardworking families deserve the support of their representatives and I promise to do just that. I will put the people in our communities first, not greedy corporations that take advantage of every day Americans.
“I began my race last year with an email asking a friend for help because I am tired of seeing how our community continues to be neglected by Kevin McCarthy. People told me that I should not run; that I would not win, but tonight our campaign proved that the people of the district are tired of McCarthy’s lies and inaction.
“So join me as we move this district forward and ensure that hardworking American families have the opportunity to succeed. Join me as we call on Washington's corrupt partisan politicians and the price-gouging corporations that fund them to stop putting record profits over American families. That lying politicians like Kevin McCarthy support families rather than feed their addiction to gain power. Stand with me so we can show this community that integrity matters.”
In 33rd State Assembly District, which includes Porterville, Tulare City Councilman Jose Sigala was on track to challenge Republican incumbent Devon Mathis in November.
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Mathis had received 10,925 votes at 58.7 percent. Sigala, a Democrat, had outdistanced fellow Democrat Farmersville City Councilman Ruben Macareno. Sigala had received 4,900 votes at 20.2 percent while Macareno had received 4,231 votes at 17.4 percent.
Longtime Republican legislative leader Connie Conway won the special election to represent the current 22nd Congressional District for the rest of the year. The current 22nd district includes a small portion of Lindsay.
On the statewide level Governor Gavin Newsom has advanced to the November election to face Republican Brian Dahle and Democratic incumbent Alex Padilla advanced in the U.S. Senate race to face Republican Attorney Mark Meuser, who throughout the COVID-19 pandemic filed legal challenges against actions taken by Newsom.