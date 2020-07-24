When it comes to safe and sane fireworks, Porterville City Council member Milt Stowe made the following observation:
“They call it safe and sane but I don't know how safe it is,” he said.
The council continued to tackle the problem of the proliferation of illegal fireworks in Porterville at its meeting on Tuesday. Council members and city staff at the meeting admitted if something effective was to be done to curtail illegal fireworks in the city, it would have to be done at the county level.
“I don't know if you're going to make a dent with this issue if there isn't a county-wide effort,” Porterville City Manager John Lollis said.
Lollis suggested a county-wide task force much like what has been done to deal with other issues could be formed to deal with illegal fireworks. He added the task force would include such measures as undercover operations that are used in other county task forces.
Council members and city staff concluded city officials from the county's cities and law enforcement and fire officials would need to get together as a next step on how the issue of illegal fireworks can be dealt with on a county level.
It was also stated at the meeting safe and sane fireworks serve as a cover for illegal fireworks, especially on July 4.
When City Council member Virginia Gurrola asked Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere if safe and sane fireworks made it more difficult to catch those who are using illegal fireworks, LaPere said: “It doesn't make it easy. Yes, I'm saying that. It would be easier if they were not there.”
LaPere added when safe and sane fireworks are used on July 4, “there's a higher rate of the illegals going off at the same time.”
LaPere also said the use of illegal fireworks has increased “exponentially,” adding, “it's very difficult for law enforcement” as far as enforcement when it comes to illegal fireworks.
Still the Porterville Fire Department and Porterville Police Department issued 29 citations, totaling $43,500. LaPere said when the safe and sane fireworks program first began in 2011, nine citations were issued.
There's also the issue of alcohol, LaPere said. “We encounter large groups of people that are intoxicated,” he said.
One-hundred-thirty-eight illegal fireworks and paraphernalia were confiscated over the July 4 weekend. In addition, Porterville Fire responded to 14 fires — eight grass fires, three tree fires and three dumpster fires. LaPere said that created an additional cost of overtime for his department.
Which leads to another issue if the costs and dangers of safe and sane fireworks outweigh the benefits for the non-profit organizations that sell them as fundraisers.
There are about 13 vendors who are allowed to sell safe and sane fireworks in Porterville and since there are more applicants than vendors, they are chosen by lottery. Porterville City Council member Monte Reyes estimated an organization could raise $5,000 to $20,000 depending on where there location was.
But Stowe still said he believed the costs and potential dangers outweighed the benefits of safe and sane fireworks as a fundraiser.
In other business, the council approved placing two tax measures on the November 3 ballot. One is a tax on cannabis businesses, in which the business would pay a $25 tax per square foot or 10 percent of gross receipts. The tax would also be increased annually based on the chained price index.
The other measure on the November 3 ballot for Porterville voters to consider if approved is increasing the tax for those who stay at hotels from eight percent of what they pay to 12 percent. Council members and staff noted it would be the first increase in Porterville since 1995 and would be within the range of the tax other communities charge.
The tax would apply to any who rents a place to stay for under 30 days, which includes such places as Airbnbs.
The council also approved the permit for Galaxy 9 Theater to continue sales of beer and wine.