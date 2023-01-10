Safe 1 Credit Union is proud to announce the opening of its new Delano Branch Office on Monday, January 23.
This newly built, 4,500 square foot facility at 1008 Fremont Street will replace its current location, allowing for easier access, better parking, larger lobby, and drive-up service.
“Our new Delano location further affirms our commitment to the community,” stated David King, President/CEO of Safe of Credit Union. “When combined with the tremendous service consumers have come to expect from Safe 1, there is no doubt Delano residents, as well as those in the surrounding areas, are going to love banking with us even more.”
This past year proved to be a successful one for Safe 1. In addition to its continued growth, the institution was named on Forbes’ list of Best-In-State Credit Unions, and for the 46th consecutive quarter through the third quarter of 2022 earned a five-star rating from Bauer Financial, recognizing the organization as one of the strongest financial institutions in the country.
Safe 1 Credit Union operates nine branches, serving nearly 80,000 consumers, with total assets of approximately $900 million. Residents of Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno Counties can bank with Safe 1 Credit Union.