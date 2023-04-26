A local business mixer and ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to be hosted by RWM Home Loans, a community mortgage lender for more than 25 years, which has expanded its Porterville branch. The event will be on May 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will feature tacos, drinks, and a chance to meet Porterville business professionals.
This community event will take place at RWM Home Loans’ Porterville office downtown at 83 E Harrison Avenue. This gathering is open to the public.
Branch Manager Ivan Yanez will host the event alongside RWM Home Loans staff Terri Lee Guthrie, who's organizing the event, Brandy Valencia, and Keo Saesee-Flores. They will be accompanied by Alex Barnett, Director of Mortgage Lending, and Lauren Livingston, Partner Success Manager at RWM Home Loans.
"We are thrilled to mark this important milestone in the growth of our business in Porterville," said Alex Barnett, Director of Mortgage Lending at RWM Home Loans. "Our team is grateful for the trust and support of our valued community members, and we are excited to celebrate with them. This occasion represents a significant step forward for our business and we are committed to continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients."
The event will provide a chance to network with fellow Porterville professionals, meet Porterville Chamber members, and enjoy light bites and drinks.
RWM Home Loans is an independent mortgage bank that was founded in 1994 by experienced professionals who have been in the California real estate market and mortgage industry for more than three decades.
RWM Home Loans has served nearly 100 Porterville families with their residential home loans needs and is licensed in 15 states.
Yanez is an accomplished mortgage professional with nearly a decade of experience in the industry. Born and raised in Porterville Yanez began his career as a loan officer assistant before earning his title as a loan officer.
Guthrie is a seasoned mortgage and real estate professional with more than 23 years of experience in the industry. Born in Abilene, Texas, and raised in Tulare, Guthrie launched her real estate business in 1999 after purchasing Stetson Properties.
In 2008, Guthrie sold Stetson Properties and relocated to San Luis Obispo, where she continued her career as a real estate agent before transitioning to mortgage lending and eventually moving back to Porterville.