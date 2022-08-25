The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration announced on Wednesday it has awarded a $2.7 million grant to be funded by the federal American Rescue Plan to establish plans to provide broadband access in 27 rural counties in the state, including Tulare County.
Golden State Finance Authority will serve as the grant administrator for the project in helping rural areas to create a plan to develop better broadband infrastructure and access.
The grant is designed to help rural areas develop a plan to make high-speed internet more available in rural areas.
The federal government and state have set aside billions of dollars to deal with the issue. There was $3 billion set aside from the American Rescue Plan for projects such as broadband. California Governor Gavin Newsom has also set aside $6 billion for broadband infrastructure.
The $2.7 million will be used to help 27 counties, including Tulare County, establish a broadband strategic plan to increase the availability of broadband to residents and businesses. Counties will need to have a plan to increase broadband access in place to be eligible for other federal and state funding to execute their plan.
“On behalf of GSFA, I would like to thank the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration for this significant investment,” GSFA Board Chair and Tehame County Supervisor Bob Williams said. “With this grant award all rural counties in California will now have established, proactive plans for broadband implementation for their under served residents, representing an important milestone int eh drive to achieve digital equity throughout the state.”
With the establishment of the broadband plans, the grant will also accelerate the work of GFSA's affiliate, Golden State Connect Authority to expand broadband access in rural areas.
GSCA is a joint powers authority comprised of 39 rural counties in the state designed to increase access to reliable, affordable high speed internet to resident and businesses in rural counties. GSCA assists in the development of internet infrastructure, including the construction of internet systems operated by counties and cities.
“The establishment of high-speed internet access is vital to the overall health, safety, education and economic well-being of our rural communities,” said GSCA Board Chair and Calaveras County Supervisor Jack Garamendi. “This critical investment represents the first crucial step in broadband implementation for 27 of our member counties,helping them to establish foundational readiness for broadband development and advance the overall reduction of the digital divide in rural California.”