A report that was released on Wednesday found the highest number of people incarcerated in California State prisons come from rural areas of the state.
The report also found among the eight incorporated cities in Tulare County, Porterville had the lowest proportion of its residents in state prison, but Porterville's incarceration rate was still higher than the state average.
The report was released by the Essie Justice Group and the Prison Policy Initiative and was based on the 2020 state prison population and the 2020 Census population for each city and county. The report provides 20 tables breaking down where the state prison population comes from, including by city, county and zip code.
The data is based on where those incarcerated actually legally reside as opposed to where they're imprisoned as California passed a law which ended what is referred to as “prison gerrymandering.”
Those who presented the report stated that law passed in 2011 allowed them to collect the data for the report.
Kings County had the highest state prison incarceration rate in the state at 666 per 100,000 residents. That was more than double the state rate of 310 per 100,000. Shasta County at 663 per 100,000 and Tehama County at 556 per 100,000 were the next highest. Marin County had the lowest incarceration rate at 80 per 100,000.
Out of a population of 473,117, Tulare County had 2,253 incarcerated for a rate of 474 per 100,000.
Out of a population of 62,623, Porterville had 283 residents incarcerated for a rate of 450 per 100,000. That was the lowest among the eight incorporated cities in Tulare County.
The three largest cities in Tulare County had the lowest incarceration rates. With a population of 141,384, Visalia had 660 incarcerated residents for a rate of 465 per 100,000.
With a population of 68,875, Tulare had 325 residents incarcerated for a rate of 470 per 100,000.
Lindsay had 73 residents incarcerated out of a population of 12,659 for a rate of 579 per 100,000. Exeter had the highest rate in the county with 64 incarcerated residents out of a population of 10,321 for a rate of 616 per 100,000.
The 93257 zip code for the Porterville area had 370 incarcerated residents out of a population of 79,569 for a rate of 463 per 100,000.
The 93258 zip code in Porterville had a much lower incarceration rate. That zip code had five incarcerated residents out of a population of 1,921 for a rate of 260 per 100,000.
The 93258 zip code is primarily white families ranging in ages from their late 20s to early 40s with a median income of $93,400 a year.
The Springville area zip code also had a lower incarceration rate with nine incarcerated residents out of a population of 4,117 for a rate of 223 per 100,000.
Data for other zip codes in Southeastern Tulare County include for the 93247 Lindsay area, 99 incarcerated residents out of a population of 18,210 for a rate of 541 per 100,000; in the Terra Bella area, 32 incarcerated residents out of a population of 5,637 for a rate of 564 per 100,000; and the 93247 zip code for the Strathmore area with 35 incarcerated residents for a population of 6,119 for a rate of 569 per 100,000.
The Tule River Reservation had 16 incarcerated residents out of a population of 1,250 for a rate of 1,264 per 100,000. That was more than double the rate for Native American lands at 534 per 100,000, but placed the Tule reservation closer to the median as many Native American lands had rates in the thousands per 100,000.
Every single county and every single state legislative district in the state had someone incarcerated.
Those behind the report state it demonstrates the nation's failed incarceration system. “The nation’s 40-year failed experiment with mass incarceration harms each and every one of us. This analysis shows that while some communities are disproportionately impacted by this failed policy, nobody escapes the damage it causes,” said Emily Widra, Senior Research Analyst at the Prison Policy Initiative. “Our report is just the beginning. We’re making this data available so others can further examine how geographic incarceration trends correlate with other problems communities face.”
Those behind the report state it found a correlation between a high incarceration rate and higher rates of asthma, depression, lower standardized test scores and reduced life expectancy.
“The data included in this report gives researchers the tools they need to better understand how these correlations play out in California,” those behind the report stated.
“When someone is incarcerated, families and communities are destabilized and women, especially black women, bear the burdens of mass incarceration through financial devastation and profound health implications. This report provides the most cutting-edge data we have to date to help us better understand how specific regions of the state are experiencing incarceration,” said Felicia Gomez, Senior Policy Associate at Essie Justice Group. “We now have an additional layer of analysis, that connected to the lived experiences of women with incarcerated loved ones, sheds light on which regions in California are sending the most people to prison and how that is impacting communities and their constituents. And just as importantly, it uplifts the urgent need for the state to close more prisons and make full investments into care and community safety.”
Those behind the report state it's part of a series of reports looking at the demographics of mass incarceration in the country.