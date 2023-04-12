While the forecast is still somewhat muddied, the state tried to provide a clearer picture on Tuesday when it comes to the potential snowpack runoff that could cause significant flooding in the coming months.
The State Department of Water Resources held a press briefing on Tuesday on the projected snowpack runoff and potential for flooding. While state officials stopped short of making specific projections they did say to brace potentially for significant flooding, especially locally in the San Joaquin Valley and the Tulare Basin.
The potential for more flooding in this area is demonstrated by the fact locally the Southern Sierra has a snowpack that's more than three times than normal. On April 1 the snowpack in the Southern Sierra was 300 percent of normal.
As of Wednesday, April 12 the snowpack was 317 percent of normal. That could be considered a little bit of a bright spot as that number declined slightly from 320 percent of normal as of April 11.
The average snow water equivalent has also declined slightly in the Southern Sierra from 61.5 inches to 60.5 inches as of Wednesday.
But locally at Success Lake state forecasters are projecting that somehow, someway the lake is needing to make room for a projected hundreds of thousands of acre feet of water in this water year which runs from October through September. It's projected the lake could receive a total of 570,000 acre-feet of water this water year, 431 percent above normal.
Nearly a third of that total — about 190,000 acre feet is expected to come in the next five months with this month being the peak month. It's possible the Tule River runoff could peak up to 95,000 acre feet by the end of this month.
Up to 38 percent of the Tule River's snowmelt is expected this month with a considerable amount of snowmelt expected in May and June as well before it tapers off to only 6 percent expected by July. But it's also expected flows from the snowmelt will remain well into the fall.
The Tulare Basin is forecast to receive runoff that's more than 400 percent of normal in the Tule and Kern Rivers.
So the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue to strategically release the amount of water from the lake to try to mitigate what flooding could happen.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported on Wednesday morning Success Lake's storage was at 54,164 acre-feet which is about 65 percent of capacity. At the height of the flooding in March the lake's storage was well above its capacity at more than 96,000 acre-feet.
During the height of the flooding in March flows from the Tule River were an astounding 1,128 percent above normal. That led to the reemergence of Tulare Lake for the first time in decades as long ago the lake was drained for farmland.
Officials are obviously watching the rise in temperatures and hoping for a gradual increase, although temperatures have risen somewhat significantly in the Southern Sierra in the last few days. And a cooling trend is expected in the coming days.
With no storms in the long-term forecast a typical weather pattern would be for temperatures to continue to go up and down in the coming weeks while staying on a gradual overall rise. If that weather pattern holds the snowmelt will be more manageable but a hot spell over a couple of weeks could spell trouble.
While state officials stopped short of predicting specific flooding locations, the San Joaquin Valley remains a concern with UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain telling the Los Angeles Times some parts of the San Joaquin Valley could “start to have significant flooding in the coming days.”