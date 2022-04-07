After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club will again hold its annual Run for Life at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Jacob Rankin Stadium at Granite Hills High School.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Sierra View Medical Center’s Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center. As with years past, the event will honor community members who are bravely battling or have lost their life to cancer. This year’s honorees who passed away are Rick Cooksey and Missy Wise.
“On behalf of the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club, we’re looking forward to offering the annual ‘Run for Life’ after a two year hiatus, due to the pandemic,” said Marty Lalanne, a local avid runner and Porterville Breakfast Rotary member who has played key role in coordinating the event for several years. “It’s a great feeling to get the community back together for a fun and active event that is supporting our community’s well-being, nearby cancer treatment, and those who have been impacted by cancer in some way or another.”
Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club is a long-time supporter of Sierra View and the Cancer Treatment Center. Proceeds from the event go directly to the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center’s treatment support and outreach programs.
With the funds, the Cancer Treatment Center is able to provide cancer support and education to those who seek treatment in Porterville. Funds will help in areas such as hosting cancer support groups, a survivor's day celebration, breast cancer awareness event, equipment, health fairs and several community outreach projects along with the purchase of educational materials.
At this year’s event, as the runners and walkers cross the finish line they will be greeted by local yoga instructor Elizabeth Dieterle, RYT, who will help participants flow right into a relaxing cool down. Refreshments and pancakes provided by the Porterville Runners Club, Stafford’s Chocolates and Eagle Feather Trading Post will be available to refuel runners and walkers as well. Music, inspirational words and special moments of reflection will fill the event from beginning to end.
Cooksey was a Porterville Police Officer while Missy Wise was a special needs educator, who loved the outdoors. Their full bios can be found at portervillerunforlife.com
Cooksey was born to Charles and Catherine Cooksey on July 19, 1957 in Porterville. He attended Burton School and graduated from Monache High School in 1975 where he was a multi-sport athlete. Cooksey earned his Associates Degree while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1987. While in the Navy he traveled to many other places and was stationed in many foreign countries.
He joined the Virginia Beach Police as an Auxiliary Officer where he was last stationed. Cooksey then returned to Porterville where he attended the police academy and joined the Porterville Police Department in 1988. He received many commendations and was an integral part in the founding of the Police K-9 program.
He retired after 22 years of service but then went to work at Eagle Mountain Casino where he retired as a Compliance Agent in 2018. He was also a member of American Legion Post 20.
Wise was born on September 6, 1968 in Lindsay, California and died on September 9, 2019. Wise grew up in Porterville and attended Rockford Elementary School. While at Rockford she was involved in band, 4-H and softball. During her years at Monache High School her involvements included volleyball, tennis and band before graduating in 1986.
In 2012, Wise went back to school and earned a bachelor's in Early Childhood Development, graduation Cum Laude in 2014. She worked with special needs children in Tulare and Visalia Schools.
The event begins at 8 a.m.. Participants are encouraged to arrive a half hour early. To register visit portervillerunforlife.com