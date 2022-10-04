In 1953, President Eisenhower decided to build an interstate highway system like Hitler had built, in order to fight wars on both coasts if we were attached simultaneously by both Russia and China. We may finally be at the brink of the war Eisenhower was preparing for.
Last week, Vladimir Putin held a “referendum” in which people “voted,” and Putin’s people “counted” the “votes.” He “won.” Putin subsequently declared four oblasts (regions) of Ukraine are now part of Russia. Any attacks on those oblasts will be considered attacks on Russia proper, and will provoke a full retaliatory response. Presumably, that includes the use of tactical nuclear weapons. That would lead to all-out war with Russia — all of this because, according to Putin, part of Ukraine is now Russian territory.
But it’s a lie. Ukraine was an independent country before Russia was. Residents of the four oblasts were forced to participate in a phony referendum designed to give the false impression they wanted to be part of Russia. Voters stuffed ballots into clear plastic voting bins as soldiers with loaded weapons watched them. With the annexation of these territories, things just got a lot worse.
China has built numerous military installations, including airfields, along the coast across the narrow straits that separate mainland China from Taiwan. Since a few months ago, Chinese fighter jets overfly the Taiwanese Air Defense Identification Zone daily. If it were the American ADIZ, they’d be shot down. Presumably, that would lead to all-out war with China. Chinese children are taught to say the words “Taiwan is part of China” when they hear the name of that island, like Pavlov’s dogs being conditioned to salivate when they hear the ringing of a bell.
But it’s a lie. Taiwan is NOT part of China. Xi wants his citizens to support him if and when he invades Taiwan, so he lies to them, and many probably believe him. Many Russians believe Putin, given that their only source of news is what Putin is telling them on television and in the newspapers. Foreign social media is suppressed. People with only one news source have no way of knowing their news is fabricated.
But it’s not clear the danger from China and Russia is symmetrical. China has about 350 nuclear weapons, but they would be insane to use them, no matter how badly they want to steal Taiwan. Turning the planet into a nuclear wasteland, losing a few hundred million of his citizens, and destroying the world economy would leave them with nothing, and they know it. They hope to intimidate Taiwan and the United States into submission.
I don’t think it’s going to work; I think Xi is bluffing. But I don’t think Putin is bluffing. Russia has around 6,300 nuclear weapons, and Putin wants to be the next Peter the Great, or die trying. If he determines he’s going to lose, he might decide taking a billion or two of us with him would just be frosting on the cake.
Big lies are the latest weapons of mass destruction. Putin used a big lie to steal part of Ukraine. Xi is using a big lie to try to take over Taiwan. Big lies lead to big tragedies. Don’t collude; fact-check, or we’ll all suffer the consequences.
