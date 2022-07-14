A court ruling has called for the Sierra View Local Health Care District Board, which governs Sierra View Medical Center, to hold the reconsideration of Dr. Gaurang Pandya's public censure in open session.
In his ruling, Tulare County Superior Court Judge Nathan D. Ide took the position Pandya's due process was violated but was also balanced against “Petitioner's irreparable harm,” referring to Pandya. The ruling added the Sierra View board is now just faced with following its procedures it put in place after publicly censuring Pandya.
Pandya is a member of the Sierra View Board and made the request for his public censure to be reconsidered. At its meeting on July 27, 2021, the Sierra View board voted to publicly censure Pandya over an incident that happened at a meeting a week before on July 20, 2021.
At that meeting Pandya was accused of making inappropriate comments directed at Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner. As a result of that meeting Hefner issued a complaint against Pandya.
The vote to publicly censure Pandya was 4-1 with Dr. Kent Sorrells, Dr. Bindsagar Reddy, Dr. Ashok Behl and Liberty Lomeli voting in favor and Pandya voting against. As part of the action the board also directed Pandya not to be in the same room with Hefner unless someone else was present.
The board had scheduled Pandya's request for reconsideration of his censure for closed session at its June 28 meeting. The board was going to allow one person at a time to speak in favor or against Pandya for up to three minutes during the closed session with no one else allowed.
The day before the meeting on June 27 Sierra View announced the reconsideration of Pandya's censure was rescheduled for July 26. It was also on June 27 Ide issued his ruling that a hearing on the reconsideration of Pandya's censure be held in open session.
The ruling came after Pandya filed a complaint against the Sierra View Local Health Care District. In his ruling Ide stated the court rules “the hearing be in open session.” The ruling also states the hearing be conducted as a trial de novo, which is basically a new trial, “without consideration to previous findings from July 27, 2021.”
The ruling states “Respondent shall have the burden of proof,” referring to the Sierra View Local Health Care District.
The ruling also states “Petitioner (Pandya) and Respondent may present oral and documentary evidence, including, but not limited to, the written statement of complaint submitted by CEO Donna Hefner to Sierra View.” Hefner submitted her complaint on July 22, 2021.
The board also revisited the issue as far its policies when it comes to a public censure is concerned at its March 11, 2022 meeting. The ruling did state “The censure may be based upon the March 11, 2022 statement of charges which includes violations of policies that were not in place when Petitioner's conduct took place, if the recorded record indicates Petitioner expressly agreed those policies would be a part of his hearing. The evidence may only include other matters that are part of the public record.”
The ruling notes the comments made by Pandya at the July 20 meeting were made only in the presence of Pandya, Hefner and the late Robert Krase, who was the hospital's attorney. The ruling states Pandya has stated he has requested and not received a copy of Hefner's complaint.
The ruling states Pandya has said the board made the decision to censure him in closed session when he wasn't present. The ruling states Sierra View had no rules in place when it comes to a public censure at its July 27 meeting.
The ruling also states Pandya said the July 27, 2021 agenda doesn't include an item for public censure. In the ruling it's stated Pandya said he received no notice a discussion of censure would be held or would be voted on. At the July 27, 2021 meeting Pandya asked for the matter to be tabled to August's meeting, but to no avail.
The ruling states the minutes of the July 27, 2021 meeting reflect the board discussed the censure. The board went on to discuss the censure in open session and then voted on the censure.
The censure states Pandya will refrain from being in the presence of Hefner without the presence of hospital senior leadership or the board.
The ruling states on September 28, 2021, Pandya through his attorney asked the board to reconsider the pubic censure based on recently adopted board procedures for a hearing to censure a board member. The board, including Pandya, approved the request.
The ruling also states at the September 28, 2021 meeting, the board, including Pandya, approved a code of ethics for conduct for elected and appointed officials along with an unauthorized disclosure of privileged information policy and procedure.
The ruling states “There is a dispute as to the application of these Board Procedures for Hearing to Censure a Board Member.”
The ruling states Pandya has sought a written statement of charges in advance of the reconsideration hearing. In the ruling, Pandya claims while he received a statement of charges on March 11, 2022, it's flawed because it sought to retroactively impose the code of ethics policy adopted at the September 28, 2021 meeting instead of just going by the board procedures for hearing to censure a board member.
“The Court notes that the 'Board Procedures for Hearing to Censure a Board Member' does not contain a section regarding reconsideration,” the ruling states.
The ruling also states the court notes an October 5, 2021 letter states the board was going to consider “additional remedies and limitations” as to interaction with Hefner as well as imposing discipline that “may result in you being removed form office.”
The ruling states Sierra View argues the reconsideration is “wholly discretionary and provides Pandya “a second opportunity to contest the decision and review the evidence and findings from July 27, 2021.” The ruling also states Sierra View's position the reconsideration hearing should be conducted in closed session.
“Respondent argues that closed session is appropriate because the Brown Act provides closed session exceptions for pending litigation, evaluation of public employees and for matters related to hospital peer review and quality assurance,” the ruling states.
The ruling also states Sierra View's position the burden of proof lies on Pandya and not itself.
Again in his ruling, Ide states it appears Pandya has agreed that policies that weren't in place at the time of his censure can apply to his reconsideration process. “If the recorded record in this matter confirms Petitioner agreed to have the Code of Conduct apply to his hearing, then it will apply.”
The ruling states the board's policy as follows: “To effectuate a censure, the Board must adopt a motion setting forth a formal statement of disapproval of Board Member Conduct. However, the Board Member must first be given notice of the alleged violation and an opportunity to correct the violation. If possible if there is a continued violation or failure to correct, the Board member shall be given notice and an opportunity to be heard, including a statement of charges and a response by the Board Member either prior to or at the hearing.
“The motion must be on the agenda for that meeting, shall be conducted in open session and begins by reading the charges. The Board Member may present witnesses, may answer in rebuttal.”
The ruling went onto state about Pandya, “While Petitioner agreed to this policy, Petitioner sought reconsideration of his censure as it had already taken place.” But again Sierra View maintains reconsideration “is a wholly discretionary matter,” the ruling states.
Ide stated in his ruling the court took its position due to “a number of factors,” including the censure wasn't placed on the agenda and the petitioner didn't have any notice the censure would be voted on, didn't have the actual complaint and didn't participate in the closed session discussion.
“Additionally the act of censure by Respondent is not simply a public censure but also includes restrictions on Petitioner's interactions with CEO Hefner as well as “may result in (Petitioner) being removed from office.”
The ruling states “Petitioner's due process rights would be best served by all parties set forth” in the board policy for a hearing to censure a board member.
The ruling states “The Court, finding a probability that Petitioner would succeed on the merits that his due process rights were violated by the initial censure procedure, turns to the balancing of Petitioner's irreparable harm and Respondent's harm.”
The ruling added “Respondent's harm is minimal in that” it “would merely have to conform to its own procedure to censure. Should Respondent decide to censure Petitioner after following the procedures in the censure document, it would simply be placed in the same position it is prior to this ruling.”
The ruling also states there would be no harm if the board decided not to censure Pandya. “Petitioner on the other hand would continue to suffer the harm that was first violated by the initial process.”
As far as the June 28 meeting, the court stated Pandya had a notice of hearing and it was on the agenda, which meets the board's policy, the ruling states. The ruling also stated Pandya received the chance to respond in writing prior the hearing and apparently chose not to, which again met the board policy.
But the ruling states “Petitioner is entitled to have the hearing conducted in open session pursuant to Respondent's policy.”
While Sierra View stated there are exceptions which would allow it to hold the hearing in closed session, the ruling states “The Court rejects these exceptions and notes they conflict with the open meeting censure term set forth in Respondent's own policy.”
Pandya has maintained he didn't direct his comments to Hefner at the July 20, 2021 meeting. But during the board meeting the following week, Sorrells stated Pandya specifically referred to Hefner by name.