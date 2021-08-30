Sierra View Medical Center is calling for early Respiratory Syncytial Virus visitation restrictions to begin in September.
Sierra View has called for the early RSV visitation restrictions due to an increase in off-season cases throughout the state and nation. Sierra View will begin implementing RSV restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus to those who are more susceptible beginning on Wednesday Wednesday, September 1.
Visitors under 13 will not be allowed in any of Sierra View's acute care units, as well as the Distinct Part/Skilled Nursing Facility for their own protection as well as others. The restriction will be in effect until the RSV season’s conclusion, which is dependent on the number of cases seen in the area.
RSV is a common virus that causes cold symptoms in adults and children. Although RSV typically circulates during winter, RSV infections have been increasing during the summer throughout the U.S. Though most healthy adults and children will experience nothing more than an infection resembling a common cold, infants and children with pre-existing medical conditions can experience severe and potentially life-threatening complications from RSV.
RSV is spread through contact and droplets, much like the common cold, so keeping children away from contaminated areas is crucial, Sierra View stated. In addition, any adults who feel ill should also restrict their visits to protect patients. Although masks are required throughout the facility, an infected person sneezing or coughing can spread virus through the air, and some viruses can also survive for several hours on surfaces.
The most effective way to prevent transmission of microorganisms is through continual and thorough hand washing. Always wash with soap and water or disinfect with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before coming into contact with others. Household surfaces should also be routinely cleaned to keep them as germ-free as possible.
If possible, try to avoid crowded places like malls and movie theaters where viruses can quickly spread from person to person. Those who experience cold-like symptoms should always use a tissue when coughing or sneezing, immediately dispose of it properly, then wash their hands thoroughly to prevent spreading the virus.
Eating healthy, exercising and receiving plenty of rest also helps keep the immune system at full strength.