The California Transportation Commission recently green lighted the addition of a roundabout on Highway 190 west of Porterville.
The roundabout will be added at the intersection of Road 208, the Rockford Road, and Highway 190. The commission allocated $4.4 million for the roundabout to be constructed about four miles west of Porterville.
The $4.4 million was allocated as part of nearly $600 million that was allocated by the commission last week for road projects across the state. The funding comes from Senate Bill 1, which sets aside funding from such sources as the gas tax for road projects.
CalTrans stated the roundabout is needed due to increased traffic and an increase of collisions at the intersection. Roundabouts are designed to reduce the number of accidents and the severity of accidents.
Drivers approach a roundabout at a much slower speed as opposed to an intersection. So instead of more severe or even fatal accidents happening, accidents become much more minor. Roundabouts also eliminate left hand turns that make intersections more dangerous.
“The intersection of State Route 190 and Rockford Road has been experiencing traffic congestion and a higher numuber of collisions due to recent commercial and residential development in the Porterville area,” CalTrans stated. “The purpose of the project is to improve safety, ease traffic congestion and reduce the number of collisions at this intersection” for as long as the roundabout is there.
Construction of the roundabout is scheduled to begin in March, 2024 and completed in January, 2025.