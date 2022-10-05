The Rotary Club of Porterville is currently accepting donations of diapers and wipes for the Central California Family Crisis Center.
The Fill The Trunk With Diapers and Wipes drive is currently being held by Rotary. Diapers and wipes are now being accepted at Monaceh High School and the office of Dr. Robert Gillett, 418 W. Putnam.
Rotary members will collect diapers at the Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil on October 20 at Centennial Park. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call (559) 361-2222.