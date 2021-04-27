The Rotary Club of Porterville is celebrating 100 years of service this year. The celebration begins on Saturday, May 1 with a “100 Trees for 100 Years of Rotary Club of Porterville Service event.”
As a part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Porterville, the club will partner with Sequoia National Park staff to plant seedlings at Coy Flat in Sequoia National Park.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Rotarians and friends will be planting the seedlings. Sequoia National Park staff will provide the seedlings and instructions on how to do the planting.
Rotarians and friends are asked to bring their own water, food for lunch, hat, yard working gloves and sunscreen.
For those Rotarians who cann't participate, they may make a cash contribution to future tree planting projects. Each seedling costs about $2.