The Rotary Club of Porterville recently finished a service project that provided several Porterville area families with beds and bedding for their children.
The project began under former club president Judy Halloway and was completed under the leadership of the current club president Arlina Gillett. Many groups contributed to the success of the project that was designed to help ensure children have beds and bedding.
Monache High School Manufacturing and Construction Pathway students designed and constructed the trundle bed sets. Construction was interrupted by the school closures, but with support from the Pathway’s industry partner, Art’s Cabinetry, the beds were finished.
The local staff of Mattress Firm helped by connecting Rotary with the Mattress Firm commercial sales division that provided greatly reduced prices for mattresses, pillows and sheet sets. The local Kohl’s staff helped the club acquire bed covers at reduced costs.
Schools, churches and social service organizations helped identify families who were in need of beds. Teams of Rotarians delivered the beds to local families in time for the Christmas holidays.