A fledgling development that would go all the way from Prospect to Highway 65 is taking shape and a Ross store could possibly be among the additions to complex.
Already located at the Porter's Crossing Center is The Habit, Chipotle and Blaze Pizza. Right behind those establishments along Prospect across from the Wal-Mart Shopping Center construction is finishing up on a Dutch Bros. coffee establishment and a second Panda Express. Also approved by the Porterville City Council is a proposed 96-room hotel adjacent to Panda Express and Dutch Bros.
And in the works is a 10.24 acre piece of development that would continue the center behind Henderson all the way to Highway 65 behind Burger King and Sierra Mini Mart.
Among the possible retail stores that could go into that building are three discount stores, Ross, known for its discount clothing, dd's, which is part of the Ross organization, and five Below.
City of Porterville Community Development Director Jason Ridenour confirmed those three stores were possible tenants for that portion of Porter's Crossing — along with others.
The developer of the proposed retail development is working with several proposed tenants including Ross, dd's, and five Below,” Ridenour said.
Ridenour added the City of Porterville is working with the developer on meeting all of the city's requirements as far as issues such as zoning and development is concerned. “New retail developments provide additional shopping and employment opportunities for the community,” Ridenour said.
dd's is a discount department store that sells everything from brand-name clothing, footwear, accessories, electronics, toys, many items for the home, including bed and bath, kitchen and dining and items for home improvement as well below normal retail prices.
As its name states five Below is a specialty discount store in which most of the items it sells costs $5 or less although it also sells a small number of products in the $6 to $10 range.
A spokesman for the developer, Wood Investments of Southern California, confirmed it was developing that portion of the development, but added the company couldn't confirm or deny a Ross, dd's and five Below could go into the development.
“I can't say who we're working with,” the spokesman said. “I can't divulge that information.” He did add, “We're very excited about the project.”
While the fledgling Porter's Crossing is looking at possible growth, the process for another major development north of Porter's Crossing has also begun.
A major commercial development has bee proposed for the northwest corner of Highway 65 and North Grand Avenue. The applicants who have submitted the site plan for the proposed 65,000 square foot development are Mohamed Muthan and Maricel Ilagan.
That development was recently reviewed by the city's Project Review Committee, which is the first step of the process.
There would be six phases to the development which would include a service station with a convenience store, a restaurant, supermarket, retail space, a car wash and medical and professional offices.
In addition, a Boot Barn, is under construction at the Riverpark Marketplace, the Lowe's shopping center, near Jaye and Highway 190.